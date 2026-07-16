Nigeria: Senate Donates N50m to Families of Slain Oyo Teachers, Soldiers Killed During Rescue Mission

The Senate has approved a donation of N50 million to support the families of two teachers killed while in captivity and three security personnel who lost their lives during a rescue operation of 39 schoolchildren and seven teachers who were abducted from Ahoro-Esinle, Yawota and Alawusa communities on 15 May 2026

LEADERSHIP reports that The Presidency July 10, announced the rescue of all the pupils and teachers who were abducted in Oriire Local Area of Oyo State, revealing that security operatives arrested eight suspected kidnappers while neutralising others during the operation. The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed the development in a post on his X handle on Friday.

"Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies," he wrote.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the donation during Wednesday's plenary, describing it as a token of appreciation for the sacrifices made by both the teachers and the fallen security operatives.

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Akpabio commended the efforts of the nation's security leadership, including the Chief of Army Staff, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Inspector-General of Police, the Minister of Defence, and President Bola Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief, for their roles in the rescue operation.

"From the Chief of Army Staff to the Director-General of the DSS, to the Inspector-General of Police, to the Minister of Defence, particularly the Commander-in-Chief, we want to acknowledge their efforts," Akpabio said.

He noted that while the operation succeeded in rescuing the abducted children, it came at a heavy cost.

"Three of the personnel who went for the rescue operation lost their lives in the course of trying to rescue those children. An Army lieutenant was killed, a sergeant was killed, and a private soldier was killed. Two teachers who were in captivity with the children were also murdered," he said.

According to the Senate President, lawmakers unanimously applauded the security agencies for their bravery and urged them to sustain efforts to rescue other children still being held captive in different parts of the country.

"We have taken the motion and applauded all the agencies, and we are pleading that the same be extended to any other part of the country where there are still children in captivity," he added.

Akpabio said the Senate leadership resolved to provide financial support to the bereaved families, particularly highlighting the sacrifice of a 28-year-old Army lieutenant who died during the operation.

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"Today, after discussions with the leadership, we felt we should support the victims' families. Like the young lieutenant who was just 28 years old, we are sending a token of N50 million to be shared among the five families--the families of the two teachers and the families of the three security operatives," he said.