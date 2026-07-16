Nigeria: BBNaija Season 11 to Premiere July 26, Winner to Receive N160m Prize

15 July 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nafisat Abdulrahman

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the 11th edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality television show will premiere on Sunday, July 26, with the winner set to receive a record-breaking grand prize of N160 million.

The announcement was made during a press briefing on Wednesday, where the organisers revealed that this year's prize is the highest ever offered in the history of the reality show since its debut in 2006.

Preparations for the new season had begun months earlier with the screening of prospective contestants. Physical auditions for the show were held from May 22 to 24 in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.

According to the organisers, participation in the audition process was free and open only to applicants aged 21 years and above who possessed a valid means of identification.

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The upcoming season followed the success of the 2025 edition, which was won by Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi.

Imisi emerged victorious after defeating 28 other housemates in the finale held on October 5, 2025, taking home a grand prize worth N150 million, comprising N80 million in cash and a sport utility vehicle (SUV).

With the prize money now increased to N160 million, expectations are high as fans anticipate another season of intense competition, entertainment and drama when the show returns later this month.

LEADERSHIP reports that Big Brother Naija is the Nigerian adaptation of the global Big Brother reality television franchise created by Dutch media company Endemol. The show first aired in 2006 before taking an 11-year hiatus. It returned in 2017 and has since grown into one of Africa's biggest entertainment programmes, attracting millions of viewers across the continent and on streaming platforms.

Over the years, the show has produced several household names in the entertainment industry, including Bisola Aiyeola, Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney,many of whom have gone on to build successful careers in acting, music, media and entrepreneurship.

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