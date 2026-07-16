Nigeria: NAF Releases List of Successful Candidates for Recruitment

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced the list of successful candidates for the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46/2025 Recruitment Exercise.

A statement by the NAF Spokesman Air Cdre Ehimen Ejidame said the list has been published on the official Nigerian Air Force Recruitment Portal.

According to the statement, candidates whose names appear on the published list were successful at the selection interview and are to report to the NAF Military Training Centre (MTC), NAF Base, Kaduna, on Sunday, 19 July 2026, to commence training.

He said all successful candidates are required to report with the originals and photocopies of their credentials, as well as other items specified in the joining instructions.

He urged candidates to carefully review all instructions provided on the recruitment portal before reporting.

The Nigerian Air Force restated that the recruitment exercise is entirely free of charge.

"Successful candidates and members of the public are therefore advised to beware of fraudsters and refrain from making any payment to individuals or groups claiming to facilitate recruitment or enlistment into the Nigerian Air Force," he said.

For further information and detailed joining instructions, candidates should visit the official Nigerian Air Force Recruitment Portal.