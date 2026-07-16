Nigeria: NACCIMA, Chinese Partners Sign MOU to Drive FDI, Boost Nigeria-China Trade

The Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China's Linyi Wholesalers Federation and TTC Hydra Limited to deepen bilateral trade and facilitate fresh Chinese investments into Nigeria.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday at the NACCIMA Infrastructure Conference (INFRACON 2026) in Abuja, establishes a framework for trade cooperation, investment promotion and supply chain integration between businesses in both countries.

Under the arrangement, NACCIMA said its member companies would gain direct access to Chinese manufacturers and supply chains, while Nigerian exporters would be supported to access the Chinese market. The agreement is also expected to encourage Chinese firms to establish manufacturing facilities and other investments in Nigeria.

The MoU follows NACCIMA's investment mission to Linyi City in China's Shandong Province in April, where a Nigerian delegation led by the association's Director-General, Sola Obadimu, held talks with government officials and business leaders on expanding trade and investment ties.

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According to NACCIMA, discussions during the visit focused on improving trade facilitation, strengthening agro-industrial partnerships and opening new investment channels between both countries.

The association said the Linyi Wholesalers Federation, which represents more than 5,000 manufacturers and wholesale enterprises, subsequently indicated interest in establishing manufacturing plants, overseas warehouses and exhibition platforms in Nigeria, commitments now formalised through the MoU.

Under the agreement, the Chinese federation will coordinate the supply and shipment of products across sectors including building materials, agricultural machinery, automotive spare parts, construction equipment, solar and renewable energy technologies, household appliances and electronics.

TTC Hydra Limited will serve as the coordinating partner, providing trade facilitation and regulatory support for businesses operating in both countries.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, NACCIMA President, Engr. Jani Ibrahim, and director-general, Sola Obadimu, joined representatives of the Chinese federation and TTC Hydra Limited in expressing commitment to implementing the partnership.

The agreement also commits the parties to promote two-way investment by facilitating Chinese enterprises seeking to establish operations, joint ventures and long-term procurement partnerships in Nigeria, particularly in manufacturing, agro-processing and infrastructure development.

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To oversee implementation, the parties established a joint Project Implementation Committee comprising representatives from NACCIMA, the Linyi Wholesalers Federation and TTC Hydra Limited.

The MoU takes immediate effect for an initial period of two years, with an option for renewal. It provides a framework for negotiating detailed commercial agreements covering operational procedures and project execution.

The signing coincided with INFRACON 2026, which has as its theme, "Mobilising Private Capital for Sustainable Infrastructure Development in Nigeria."

NACCIMA said the agreement aligns with its broader strategy of leveraging international partnerships to attract private capital into Nigeria's productive sectors amid the country's significant infrastructure financing needs.

The association added that the partnership builds on recent diplomatic and business engagements between Nigeria and China, with the expectation that it will encourage local manufacturing, reduce import dependence and create jobs through increased private sector investment.