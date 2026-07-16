Gambia: 50 Gambians Trained On Tourism Product Development Through ITC-EU-Yep Project

Over fifty Gambians from the tourism and hospitality businesses across the regions have completed an intensive training programme on product development for lodges, restaurants, and excursion experiences.

The training held at the Institute of Travel and Tourism of The Gambia (ITTOG), Kololi, ended Thursday, 9th July, 2026 with participants receiving certificates.

The initiative, under the EU-funded Youth Empowerment Project (YEP), was implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC), aimed to strengthen the competitiveness, inclusiveness, and sustainability of the sector.

It also seeks to enable participants gain practical skills to upgrade lodge and restaurant offerings, design and package excursions and experiences, improve service quality and customer experience and promote sustainable, culturally authentic tourism products and apply innovative tools for product marketing.

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At the closing ceremony, Mrs. Amie Njie-Joof, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture revealed that the initiative seeks to strengthen market diversification efforts while creating products that can extend the tourism season and attract a wider range of visitors.

"As we invest in product development and marketing it is crucial to remember that visibility must always be matched with quality. This includes meeting the highest standards of service delivery, sustainability, and community engagement, and ensuring that the benefits of tourism are shared broadly," she said.

Lumana Kamashi, EU representative emphasised that the training was part of the overall strategy to support the growth and development of Gambian businesses under the 'Andandorr' program.

She expressed EU's commitment to partner in supporting the Gambia's development journey which continues to investing in people, supporting entrepreneurship, promoting innovation, and creating opportunities that leave no one behind.

Yusupha Keita, ITC Country Representative, thanked the European Union for their continued and unwavering support to empowering Gambians in the various sectors.

Mr. Keita however, challenged participants to make best use of the knowledge gained and serve as ambassadors.

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