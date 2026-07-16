Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Shields Nigerians From Global Fuel Price Shock - S&P

...competitive pricing protects consumers from import driven increases

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals continues to shield the Nigerian market from external price shocks, maintaining stable domestic fuel prices within a commercially acceptable range despite rising international gasoline prices, higher freight rates and tightening global supply conditions that are increasing costs for fuel importers across West Africa, according to the latest market intelligence from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

According to the latest market intelligence published by S&P Global Commodity Insights, importers supplying the Nigerian market are becoming increasingly concerned over the sharp rise in international gasoline prices, with traders attributing the pressure to higher global product values and rising shipping costs.

Significantly, market participants told S&P that gasoline prices in Nigeria are effectively being "capped by Dangote prices", limiting the ability of importers to pass on higher international costs to the domestic market.

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One trader noted that while Ghanaian specification gasoline currently commands higher premiums, Nigerian specification cargoes remain constrained because the Dangote Refinery has kept its coastal sales prices unchanged despite mounting international price pressures.

"Lomé values have risen above Dangote sales prices, which has shut the arbitrage," a trader was quoted as saying, highlighting that importing fuel into Nigeria has become increasingly uneconomic under prevailing market conditions.

The development comes against the backdrop of a sharp increase in global freight rates. According to S&P Global, the cost of transporting clean petroleum products from Northwest Europe to West Africa has risen from US$29.70 per metric tonne at the end of June to US$37.12 per metric tonne, as vessels reposition to serve alternative markets.

At the same time, diesel markets have tightened following reduced supplies of Russian Black Sea cargoes, pushing up prices for high sulphur gasoil across West Africa and further increasing import costs.

Despite these global pressures, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has continued its policy of gradual price moderation.

Since the end of May, the refinery has reduced the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by more than N200 per litre, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) by N300 per litre, and Jet A1 aviation fuel by N520 per litre, even while processing crude oil purchased when international prices were substantially higher than current levels.

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The refinery has consistently maintained that petroleum product pricing is driven by actual crude procurement costs rather than daily movements in international Brent prices, noting that crude oil is acquired weeks or months before refining under commercial contracts linked to monthly average pricing mechanisms.

Industry analysts say the latest market developments further validate the strategic importance of domestic refining capacity in insulating Nigeria from external supply shocks.

With international product prices rising, freight costs increasing and regional trading hubs such as Lomé recording gasoline prices above those offered by Dangote Refinery, Nigeria's dependence on imported fuel would likely have translated into significantly higher domestic pump prices had the refinery not been operating at scale.

The latest S&P assessment also reinforces Dangote Refinery's growing influence on petroleum pricing in West Africa. Market participants increasingly view the refinery's pricing as the regional benchmark, with importers finding it difficult to compete whenever international replacement costs exceed domestic refinery prices.

Analysts say the development illustrates one of the key objectives behind the establishment of the 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery: shielding Nigeria from global market disruptions, eliminating dependence on imports, conserving foreign exchange and providing greater price stability for consumers and businesses.

As geopolitical tensions, tighter product supplies and higher shipping costs continue to reshape global fuel markets, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is increasingly emerging not only as Nigeria's primary source of refined petroleum products but also as a stabilising force for energy markets across West Africa.