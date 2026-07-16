Nigeria: Troops Rescue 13 Kidnap Victims, Foil Terrorist Operations in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 13 kidnapped victims and disrupted terrorist operations during separate intelligence-led missions in Zamfara State.

The operations were carried out in Anka and Kaura Namoda Local Government Areas of the state.

The Military Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, who confirmed the development, said troops of Sector 2 in Bagega acted on credible intelligence about the movement of armed terrorists on motorcycles towards Tungan Kudaduku in Anka LGA.

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According to him, troops, supported by real-time surveillance, pursued and engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon their mission and flee.

He said a subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of a makeshift terrorist camp, where five kidnapped civilians were rescued unharmed.

"In a separate operation at Ungwan Rogo, Kaura Namoda LGA, troops acted on credible intelligence of terrorist activity in the area.

"On contact, they engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight, forcing them to retreat in disarray and abandon their captives.

"Eight kidnapped victims were rescued, and two vehicles recovered," Danja said.

He added that all rescued victims had been handed over to the relevant authorities for further care and support.

The military spokesman assured that troops would continue to dominate the area, deny terrorists freedom of action and sustain pressure on criminal elements operating within the theatre.