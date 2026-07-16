Nigeria: Senate Urges Security Chiefs to Deploy Troops to Benue Communities After Fresh Attacks

ABUJA -- The Senate has urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, and the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to urgently deploy security personnel to Akpachi-Ugboju, Otukpo-Nobi, Ondo Ugboju and surrounding communities in Benue State to restore normalcy, protect lives and prevent further attacks following renewed assaults by suspected bandits that reportedly claimed at least 20 lives.

The Senate also mandated the Inspector-General of Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the attacks, track down the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice.

The upper chamber condemned what it described as the unprovoked killings and destruction of property by suspected bandits in Ugboju and Otukpo districts.

The resolutions followed a motion titled, "The urgent need to stop the gruesome murder of inhabitants of Akpachi-Ugboju, Otukpo-Nobi and the fresh attacks on Ondo Ugboju in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected bandits," sponsored by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South).

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The Senate observed a minute's silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the attacks.

It also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to urgently provide relief materials, including food, medical supplies and shelter, to displaced persons and victims receiving treatment in hospitals.

The Senate further mandated its Committees on Police Affairs, Defence, and National Security and Intelligence to interface with security chiefs to evaluate operational strategies in Benue South and ensure compliance with its resolutions.

Presenting the motion, Senator Moro expressed concern over what he described as coordinated attacks on Ondo Ugboju on July 14, which he said had caused panic and widespread displacement.

According to him, the persistent attacks suggest a deliberate attempt to decimate the affected communities.

The motion stated: "The Senate notes with utter dismay and heavy heart the horrific and unprovoked attacks on the peaceful agrarian communities of Akpachi-Ugboju, Otukpo-Nobi and Ondo Ugboju in Otukpo Local Government Area, Benue State, by suspected armed bandits between Friday, Sunday of last week and Tuesday this week.

"Aware that the primary responsibility of any government, as enshrined in Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), is the security and welfare of its citizens.

"Further aware that the weekend assaults resulted in the tragic killing of innocent citizens, with a confirmed death toll of two in Akpachi-Ugboju and 16 in Otukpo-Nobi, bringing the total number of fatalities in the two incidents to 18.

"Disturbed that aside from the lives lost, many members of these communities sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, while properties and farmlands have been destroyed, forcing survivors to flee their ancestral homes.

"Alarmed by the fresh attack on Ondo Ugboju on July 14, 2026, which has thrown the entire local government area into panic, widespread displacement and a humanitarian crisis, with two additional deaths recorded.

"Concerned that the relentless nature of these attacks suggests a deliberate attempt to decimate these communities and that, unless urgent security interventions are deployed, the situation may degenerate further, with implications for law and order and food security."

State police not enough -- Moro

Briefing journalists after plenary, Moro argued that the creation of state police alone would not end the recurring killings in Benue State.

According to him, many state governments currently lack the financial capacity to fund existing local security outfits, let alone establish and maintain state police.

"I stand to be corrected, but the last time I checked, members of one of the volunteer security outfits were being paid just N15,000 per month, and even that has not been paid. They lack the necessary logistics and equipment to confront armed attackers," he said.

Questioning the financial viability of state police, Moro asked: "If you are unable to equip these informal security outfits or even pay them N15,000 monthly, where are you going to get the money to fund state police?"

He also expressed concern that state police could be abused for political purposes, drawing comparisons with State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs).

"Those asking for state police are asking for it as an institution without necessarily addressing how it will be used. How are we sure it will not be deployed the same way State Independent Electoral Commissions have been used in recent times, thereby endangering our democracy?" he asked.

Benue government criticised

Moro also criticised what he described as the Benue State Government's emphasis on post-attack relief rather than preventive action.

"The time has come for us to call a spade a spade. Governors should not wait until communities are attacked before issuing statements of condemnation. They should take proactive steps to prevent such attacks," he said.

He argued that financial donations to victims could not replace the lives lost or the destruction suffered by affected communities.

According to him, governments at all levels should move beyond condemning attacks after they occur and instead focus on preventing them.

"We are calling on the relevant authorities to take decisive action to fulfil their constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives, property and welfare of citizens," he said.

The senator added that his responsibility was to continue drawing national attention to the plight of affected communities until concrete action was taken.

He warned that communities had the right to expect adequate protection from government.

"We are not lazy people and we are not idle people. If, after some time, government fails to protect the lives of our people, we are capable of protecting ourselves," he said.

Responding to questions on whether he had discussed the security situation with Governor Hyacinth Alia, Moro said he had consistently raised the concerns of his constituents publicly and expected the governor to act without requiring personal reminders.

He alleged that state authorities often reacted only after attacks had occurred instead of taking preventive measures.

"Governors remain in the comfort of Government House, issue statements condemning attacks after they happen, but they do not deploy security to prevent them. For how long shall we continue condemning attacks instead of preventing them?" he queried.

According to him, intelligence was reportedly available several days before one of the recent attacks in Otukpo, yet adequate preventive measures were allegedly not taken.

He reiterated his criticism of what he described as the state's emphasis on post-attack relief instead of prevention.

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"The time has come for us to call a spade a spade. Governors should not wait until communities are attacked before issuing statements of condemnation. They should take proactive steps to prevent such attacks," he said.

Moro also urged the media to continue highlighting security challenges in Benue and other affected states to ensure authorities remained accountable.

The Minority Leader said the recurring attacks had become unacceptable and called for coordinated action by security agencies.

He recalled that Otukpo community was attacked on a Friday, two persons were killed in Akpachi-Nobi within 48 hours, while another attack on Ondo Ugboju followed days later.

"And so the story goes on and on. Barely three months ago I came under the same circumstances announcing attacks on communities in Benue South. At that time, I described it as a siege on our communities," he said.

Lamenting the worsening insecurity, Moro added: "People wake up at 5 a.m. to the sound of gunshots, and before you know it, a sizable number of people have been killed. Nigerians must begin to ask where we go from here."

He said the insecurity had made farming and other legitimate economic activities almost impossible.

"Our people can no longer go to their farms. They can no longer carry out legitimate businesses. They are no longer safe even in their homes," he said.

The senator also recalled the recent abduction of mourners accompanying the remains of a retired Deputy Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps to Benue for burial, describing it as further evidence of the deteriorating security situation.