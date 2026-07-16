Africa: All of Africa Today - July 16, 2026

New Monkey Species Discovered in DR Congo

Scientists have discovered a new species of monkey, the Colobus congoensis, that has striking pinkish-orange lips and a black face and lives in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was first spotted in 2008 but was only recently confirmed as a distinct species through photography, audio recordings and genetic analysis. The discovery, published in PLoS One, marks only the fifth new African monkey species identified in the past 75 years. Researchers believe the shy, canopy-dwelling monkey is rare and threatened by hunting, and hope its official classification will help secure protection while further studies assess its population and behaviour.

Kenyan Court Rejects Rastafarian Bid to Use Cannabis

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Kenya's High Court has rejected a bid by Rastafarians to use cannabis for religious purposes. It ruled that the community failed to prove marijuana is an essential part of their faith and therefore is not exempt from the country's strict narcotics laws. The court's decision disappointed Rastafarians, who have argued since 2021 that the use of cannabis should be protected under constitutional guarantees of religious freedom. The court found the evidence on its religious necessity was inconclusive. While dismissing the case, Judge Bahati Mwamuye called for a wider national debate on the country's cannabis laws. He described the current approach as "untenable" and suggested the country reconsider legislation rooted in its colonial past.

South Africa Rejects Misinformation on Africa Relations

The Presidency has rejected what it calls a misinformation campaign portraying South Africa as isolated from the rest of Africa after anti-illegal migration protests. Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the government has consistently condemned vigilantism against foreign nationals. However, he maintained that immigration laws must be enforced in accordance with the Constitution. He also raised concern over what he described as the deliberate spread of false information by a diplomatic representative. Magwenya pointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent engagements with African leaders, France, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. Magwenya said South Africa remains an active and respected partner in regional and international affairs. He dismissed claims that the country has become a "pariah state."

Tigray War Veterans Accuse Commanders of Sexual Abuse

As fears of renewed conflict grow in Ethiopia's Tigray region, former female fighters have accused commanders within the Tigray Defence Force (TDF) of sexual harassment, coercion and rape during the 2020–2022 war. They have said that abuses were largely ignored to avoid undermining the fight against federal and allied forces. Interviews with veterans indicate that some senior officers abused their authority by demanding sex in exchange for favourable assignments. Often, survivors were intimidated or silenced by weak reporting systems, fear, stigma or loyalty to the war effort. One senior officer was eventually arrested following an internal investigation. Women said that broader accountability has been lacking, with renewed security threats and political instability further delaying efforts to achieve justice for survivors.

Somalia Hosts Regional Talks on Free Movement Protocol

Somalia has hosted a three-day high-level meeting in Mogadishu to advance implementation of the IGAD Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons, bringing together government officials and regional representatives from across the Horn of Africa. The discussions focus on practical steps to ease cross-border movement, strengthen regional coordination, and support trade and economic integration among IGAD member states. Somali and IGAD officials said the protocol forms part of broader efforts to promote visa-free travel and deepen regional cooperation, although no timeline has been announced for its full implementation.

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South African Police Probe Killing of Anti-Migrant Leader

A special police task team has been appointed to investigate the fatal shooting of Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada. The Gauteng leader of the anti-migrant group March and March was attacked outside his home east of Johannesburg. He later died in hospital. The organisation claimed that the killing was retaliation for its campaign against undocumented migrants. They alleged that several of its leaders have also received threats. Police said that they are treating the case with urgency. They warned that no individual or group has the authority to enforce immigration laws or intimidate foreign nationals. The investigation comes amid heightened tensions over undocumented migration. Recent anti-migrant protests and reports of violence and intimidation targeting foreign nationals.