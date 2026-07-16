Nigeria: Content Creator Arrested for Alleged Rape, Death in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly known as "Odogwu of Asaba," for alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman, who later died.

His arrest followed a petition received by the command that on 1st June, 2026, the deceased travelled to Asaba at the invitation of the suspect, who had offered to train her in content creation, a programme he promoted through his social media platform.

Upon her arrival in Asaba, the suspect reportedly took her to a hotel, where he allegedly raped her and subjected her to physical violence.

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She later returned home, visibly distressed, and disclosed the incident to her parents.

In the aftermath of the alleged assault, the deceased made a video recording in which she recounted her experience and the emotional distress she suffered following the incident.

She subsequently committed suicide by ingesting a toxic substance and later died despite efforts to save her life.

Upon receipt of the petition, the commissioner of police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, directed the Area Command, Effurun, to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the allegations.

Acting on the directive, operatives of the command commenced investigation, leading to the arrest of i Ogbonna.

During the preliminary investigation, the suspect reportedly made useful statements to the police, while further investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.

The commissioner of police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, assured the family of the deceased and the public that the case would be thoroughly investigated and that no aspect of the allegations would be overlooked.