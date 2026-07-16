Nigeria: Leading Northern Nigeria's Digital Renaissance - Maryam Lawan Gwadabe

Maryam Lawan Gwadabe has helped to change the narratives in Northern Nigeria, where access to technology and digital opportunities was limited,

She attained the feat through dedication and resilience, thus becoming an influential champion of innovation, entrepreneurship and digital inclusion in the region.

Since she became the founder and chief executive officer of Blue Sapphire Hub, Gwadabe has devoted her career to equipping young people--particularly women--with the knowledge, skills and confidence critical to being players in the digital economy.

She has transformed Blue Sapphire Hub from a modest startup into one of Northern Nigeria's leading innovation and technology hubs, providing thousands of youths with training in digital skills, entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation.

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He vision has benefitted countless young Nigerians who have acquired the tools to launch businesses, secure employment and compete in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Maryam's passion for technology was ignited early in life when she enrolled at APTECH Computer Education and developed her foundational computing skills, gained practical exposure to software and digital technologies.

This successful outing strengthened her determination to pursue a career in technology at a time when very few women from Northern Nigeria were entering the field.

Gwadabe earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Software Engineering from Coventry University in the United Kingdom and further advanced her education by obtaining a postgraduate degree from Middlesex University, specialising in network management and related information technology disciplines.

Her academic background provided a solid blend of technical competence, systems thinking and leadership, which have shaped her approach to innovation and enterprise development.

She did not pursue a conventional corporate career after completing her education, as Gwadabe returned to Nigeria to create opportunities for others. She believed that the future prosperity of Northern Nigeria depended not only on formal education but also on digital literacy, innovation and entrepreneurship. This conviction led her to establish Blue Sapphire Hub in Kano in 2014.

Under her leadership, Blue Sapphire Hub has grown into one of the region's most respected technology and business incubation centres, providing training in coding, software development, digital marketing, business management, design thinking, startup incubation and enterprise development.

It also serves as a collaborative space where innovators, developers, creatives and entrepreneurs can connect, exchange ideas and develop practical solutions to local challenges.

Records show that the Hub has trained over 10,000 young Nigerians in digital and entrepreneurial skills. Thousands of women have also benefitted from programmes specifically designed to increase female participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), digital innovation and entrepreneurship. Many participants have gone on to establish successful businesses, secure technology-related jobs or become mentors within their own communities.

One of her major achievements has been her commitment to closing the gender gap in technology. In a region where cultural and economic barriers often limit women's participation in the digital economy, Maryam has led initiatives that encourage girls and women to pursue careers in technology. Through programmes such as ICT Solutions for Her and Women, she has created safe learning spaces where women receive technical training, business mentorship and leadership development.

Maryam believes that innovation begins with solving real societal problems. Consequently, Blue Sapphire Hub encourages participants to develop practical solutions in agriculture, healthcare, education, financial technology and governance. This problem-solving approach has helped nurture startups capable of addressing local challenges while creating employment opportunities.

Maryam has also worked with government institutions, international development organisations, universities and private-sector partners to strengthen Nigeria's innovation ecosystem. Through these collaborations, Blue Sapphire Hub has implemented numerous projects to expand digital inclusion, support small businesses, and promote youth employment across Northern Nigeria.

Her contributions have earned her national and international recognition. She was named to Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 List, recognising her outstanding work in technology entrepreneurship and social impact. She has also received several awards recognising her leadership in innovation, women's empowerment and youth development.

However, her entrepreneurial journey has not been without challenges. Building a technology hub in an environment with limited infrastructure, funding constraints and low digital awareness required resilience, determination and creativity. She has often spoken about overcoming these obstacles through persistence, strategic partnerships and an unwavering belief in the potential of young Nigerians.

Maryam represents a new generation of African technology leaders who understand that innovation is about more than software and computers--it is about creating opportunities, reducing poverty and improving lives. Through Blue Sapphire Hub, she has demonstrated that access to digital skills can unlock economic potential and transform communities.

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Gwadabe is more than a technology entrepreneur. She is a mentor, a trailblazer and a symbol of what is possible when education, innovation and purpose come together.

5 Things I Admire In Maryam Lawan Gwadabe

COMMITMENT TO DIGITAL EMPOWERMENT

Gwadabe has shown commitment to equipping young people, especially women and girls, with digital and technology skills that prepare them for opportunities in the modern economy.

PASSION FOR EDUCATION AND INNOVATION

Her belief in education as a tool for transformation, coupled with her support for innovation and entrepreneurship, continues to inspire many aspiring professionals.

LEADERSHIP AND MENTORSHIP

She is ever willing to mentor young talents and guide them toward achieving their career and personal goals.

ADVOCACY FOR WOMEN'S INCLUSION IN TECHNOLOGY

She stands out in encouraging greater participation of women in science, technology, engineering, and digital innovation, helping to bridge the gender gap in the tech ecosystem.

POSITIVE IMPACT ON SOCIETY

Gwadabe has demonstrated that true leadership is measured by the lives one touches and the opportunities one creates for others.