Nigeria: Govt Unveils New Labour Reform Agenda, Seeks Employers' Support

As Nigeria continues to navigate sweeping economic reforms and the changing realities of the global workplace, the Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to overhauling the nation's labour administration to make it more responsive, inclusive and investment-friendly.

At the heart of the reforms is a renewed emphasis on industrial peace, modern labour laws, workforce development and stronger collaboration with employers to drive sustainable economic growth.

The government believes that creating millions of jobs for Nigeria's growing population will require more than public sector interventions.

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It says a thriving private sector, supported by progressive labour policies and a stable industrial relations environment, remains indispensable to achieving the objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

It was against this backdrop that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammadu Dingyadi, speaking at a public forum in Lagos, unveiled the Federal Government's labour reform agenda and appealed to employers to partner with government in creating jobs, promoting decent work and strengthening enterprise competitiveness.

According to him: "The success of these reforms depends significantly on a vibrant private sector. Government alone cannot create all the jobs our growing population requires. Sustainable employment will continue to come from businesses that invest, innovate, expand production and create opportunities for Nigerians.

"The success of these reforms depends significantly on a vibrant private sector. Government alone cannot create all the jobs our growing population requires. Sustainable employment will continue to come from businesses that invest, innovate, expand production and create opportunities for Nigerians. This is why the Federal Government remains committed to improving the ease of doing business, strengthening investor confidence and promoting policies that encourage enterprise growth."

The Minister explained that the Ministry of Labour and Employment had continued to reposition labour administration as a strategic instrument for economic development through stronger dispute resolution mechanisms and social dialogue.

"The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment fully appreciates that economic reforms can only achieve their intended objectives where there is industrial peace, mutual trust and effective collaboration among government, employers and workers. Consequently, the Ministry has continued to reposition labour administration as a strategic instrument for economic development.

"Over the past three years, the Ministry has strengthened the machinery for the prevention and settlement of trade disputes through enhanced conciliation, mediation and social dialogue. Our emphasis has remained on preventing disputes before they escalate into industrial actions capable of disrupting productivity and economic activities. This approach has contributed to improved industrial relations across several sectors of the economy.

"The Ministry has also intensified labour inspection activities to promote compliance with labour laws, improve occupational safety and health standards and ensure decent working conditions. We recognise that safe and healthy workplaces are not merely legal requirements; they are fundamental drivers of productivity, innovation and business sustainability.

"In furtherance of the Federal Government's employment agenda, the Ministry has continued to strengthen public employment services, labour market information systems, career guidance and employment facilitation programmes to improve labour market efficiency and connect job seekers with employment opportunities.

We are equally working with employers, development partners and other stakeholders to bridge skills gaps and promote employability, particularly among young Nigerians", Dr Dingyadi stressed.

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The Minister also announced ongoing labour law reforms to reflect changes in the global workplace.

He said: "As part of our commitment to modernising labour administration, the Ministry is advancing labour law reforms to ensure that Nigeria's legal framework responds effectively to the realities of a changing world of work characterised by digital transformation, platform employment, new forms of work organisation and emerging occupational safety challenges.

"I therefore encourage employers to continue promoting constructive social dialogue, strengthening collective bargaining, investing in workforce development, embracing workplace diversity and inclusion, ensuring equal opportunities, eliminating discrimination, preventing child labour and forced labour within supply chains, and maintaining the highest standards of occupational safety and health."