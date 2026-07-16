Liberia Urged to Modernize Mineral, Oil, and Gas Sectors

MONROVIA, July 16, 2026 - The Executive Director of GeoMining Environmental Consultancy Incorporated, Carlos Tingban, on Wednesday called for the adoption of modern exploration technologies to unlock Liberia's untapped mineral, oil, and gas potential.

Tingban, a former Assistant Minister for Mines, made the remarks at the Exhibition of Advanced Mineral, Oil and Gas Finding Technologies in Monrovia. He stated that many of Liberia's resource areas remain underexplored due to limited geological information.

The event was held under the theme, "Unlocking Liberia's Natural Resource Potential through Modern Exploration Technology, Innovation, and Strategic Partnerships." Tingban said modern exploration technologies can improve accuracy, reduce costs, minimize environmental impacts, accelerate discoveries, and boost investor confidence. He emphasized that technology transfer, capacity building, and strategic partnerships are essential for sustainable resource development and economic growth.

He said investing in innovation will help Liberia map its resources more effectively and create opportunities for Liberian professionals in the sector. Acting Minister for Mines and Energy, Eudora Bay-Pritchard, also encouraged the adoption of modern technologies to strengthen geological data and support sustainable resource management.

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Bay-Pritchard said digital innovations are improving efficiency, transparency, and the quality of geological information needed for responsible decision-making. She added that Liberia must remain open to emerging technologies and global best practices to strengthen institutions and attract responsible investments.

She urged participants to engage, exchange ideas, and build professional partnerships throughout the conference.

Deputy Minister for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cllr. Jeddi Armah, delivering remarks on behalf of Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, highlighted economic diplomacy as a tool for attracting strategic investment and technology transfer.

Armah said Liberia's economic diplomacy framework prioritizes investments that develop Liberian expertise, strengthen institutions, create long-term value, and support sustainable economic transformation.

He said the Government prioritizes investments that build national productive capacity, and that Liberia's future prosperity depends on strong institutions, responsible resource governance, investor confidence, and mutually beneficial international partnerships.

The exhibition brought together government officials, industry experts, investors, and technology providers to discuss how innovation and partnerships can help Liberia maximize benefits from its natural resources while protecting the environment.