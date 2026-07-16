Liberia: Health Ministry Launches Nationwide Immunization Campaign

MONROVIA, July 15, 2026 -- The Liberian Ministry of Health has launched a nationwide immunization campaign to vaccinate children who have missed scheduled doses and strengthen routine immunization services.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases across the country.

The campaign, underway in all 15 counties, seeks to identify and vaccinate children who are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, while reinforcing routine immunization services nationwide.

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Deputy Information Minister Daniel O. Sando announced the campaign in Monrovia, stating that County Health Teams will also conduct post-campaign evaluations to identify and address gaps in routine immunization services.

Immunization is the process of protecting people, especially children, from infectious diseases by giving them vaccines that help the body develop immunity (protection) against specific diseases.

Vaccines work by safely exposing the body to a weakened or inactive part of a germ (such as a

virus or bacteria), allowing the immune system to learn how to fight that disease without causing the illness.

Through immunization, children and adults can be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough.

In public health, routine immunization refers to the regular vaccination services provided to children and other eligible groups according to a national vaccination schedule. Immunization campaigns are additional efforts used to reach people who may have missed their routine vaccines and to strengthen protection against outbreaks.

He said the intensified campaign is designed to reach children who have missed routine vaccinations and to raise public awareness of the importance of immunization.

Sando added that health workers and partners will intensify efforts nationwide to ensure that no eligible child is left behind.

He said the Ministry of Health, with support from the World Health Organization and UNICEF, has implemented a supervision and monitoring approach covering planning, logistics, service delivery, and community engagement.

Supervisors and County Health Teams will closely monitor the campaign and conduct post-activity evaluations to address any gaps in routine immunization services, he said.

He called on parents, caregivers, community leaders, and development partners to support the campaign and ensure all eligible children receive vaccines.