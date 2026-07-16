Liberia: Boakai Secures U.S.$18m Processing Investment

Monrovia, Liberia, July 16, 2026 - President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has submitted a proposed US$18 million Investment Incentive Agreement between the Government of Liberia and CGL International Ltd. to the Legislature's Committee on Investment for review.

According to the President, the investment is intended to establish and operate a natural rubber processing and production facility in Bong County. The project will process and manufacture rubber products, cocoa powder, wood products, and rain boots.

The proposed facility is expected to create approximately 300 direct jobs, promote value addition in Liberia's agricultural sector, and stimulate economic growth through increased local manufacturing.

The investment proposal comes weeks after President Boakai signed Executive Order No. 166 on June 26, 2026, imposing an indefinite ban on the export of unprocessed natural rubber. The order took effect on July 1, 2026, and is aimed at accelerating Liberia's industrialization by ensuring that more of the country's natural rubber is processed domestically before export.

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The Executive Order was issued against the backdrop of Liberia's long-standing dependence on exporting raw rubber, a practice the government says has generated limited value addition, employment opportunities, and revenue for the country.

According to the Boakai administration, local processing of natural rubber will promote domestic manufacturing, create jobs for Liberians, increase export earnings and government revenue, attract investment in rubber-processing industries, and reduce the country's reliance on exporting raw materials.

Executive Order No. 166 also builds on previous government efforts. In December 2023, former President George Weah issued Executive Order No. 124, which placed a temporary restriction on the export of unprocessed natural rubber.

Following his inauguration, President Boakai directed an inter-agency review of the policy before issuing Executive Order No. 166, making the restriction more comprehensive and indefinite as part of his administration's strategy to expand value-added manufacturing and strengthen Liberia's industrial base.