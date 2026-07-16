Nigeria: 2027 - Labour Party Uploaded Candidates' Names Before INEC Deadline - Spokesperson

The party said it uploaded its candidate on INEC portal on 10 July.

Labour Party has said it successfully uploaded names of its presidential, vice-presidential and National Assembly candidates before the 14 July deadline given by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do so.

The party made the clarification in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, in Abuja on Wednesday.

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Mr Asogwa said reports alleging failure to upload its presidential and vice-presidential candidates before the deadline were false, misleading and without factual basis.

He said that the names of its presidential, Chibuzo Okereke, and vice-presidential candidates Bintu Konto, were uploaded on 10 July, four days before INEC closed its nomination portal.

Mr Asogwa said that the submission was completed seamlessly and in full compliance with INEC's nomination guidelines and procedures.

The spokesperson expressed concern over reports allegedly based on an anonymous INEC official, accusing the media organisation involved of failing to verify the information.

He questioned the professional responsibility behind the publication, suggesting it could have been motivated by political considerations rather than public interest.

He noted that INEC had already released its timetable for publishing the final list of validly nominated candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Mr Asogwa said that the final list would confirm the names of all duly nominated candidates, including those of the Labour Party, thereby addressing the controversy.

He urged members, supporters and the public to disregard the reports, describing them as a misinformation intended to undermine the party's growing political momentum.