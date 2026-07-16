Liberia: Govt Cautioned in Drug Case

Monrovia, July 16, 2026--Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson has called on the Government of Liberia to conduct a thorough investigation and adhere strictly to due process in the ongoing US$19.2 million drug case.

Johnson urged authorities to set aside sentiment and follow the evidence as the Monrovia City Court prepares to rule on the preliminary hearing.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 14, Johnson emphasized the importance of a systematic investigation and cautioned officials not to be influenced by political pressure or public sentiment.

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"Do not be swayed by sentiments regarding who is involved or not. An investigation is a systematic process, not a single event. Do not be influenced by political pressure to make arrests or go to court. Take your time and carry out your work in accordance with procedural due process. Also, in doing so, be mindful of the doctrine of jurisdiction to investigate under Liberian law," Johnson stated.

Magistrate Ben Barco of the Monrovia City Court is expected to deliver a ruling Wednesday in the preliminary hearing on the US$19.2 million cocaine seizure at Roberts International Airport.

The case centers on a major consignment intercepted by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency.

During final arguments on Monday, both prosecution and defense presented their positions regarding the alleged shipment of illegal drugs destined for England.

Prosecutors said evidence presented included the seized cocaine, a shipping fee receipt for US$2,150, statements from the defendant and security personnel, and the physical consignment.

Prosecutors argued that defendant Paul King was directly linked to the shipment and allegedly negotiated with others after the drugs were discovered.

Prosecutors also alleged that previous similar shipments had left the country before the latest seizure, and claimed the drugs were concealed in packages labeled as Maggi cubes and Lappa as part of a trafficking network.

The State said two witnesses testified at the preliminary hearing and argued that the legal requirements for probable cause were satisfied.

Prosecutors said King notified a business associate, Arthur Abdullah, about the shipment to England and instructed him to send workers to collect the package from King's residence.

The court heard that when the workers arrived, King's household cook contacted him for verification, and King allegedly authorized the release of the consignment and the US$2,150 fee.

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A routine inspection before the shipment allegedly uncovered suspicious contents concealed in Maggi cubes and Lappa packages. Prosecutors claimed King was contacted and told others to negotiate with security, but when no agreement was reached, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency was alerted and seized the drugs.

Defense lawyers maintained King's innocence, stating he was in the United States when a customer contacted him about shipping goods. They argued King merely directed the customer to his home for collection and was unaware of any illicit drugs in the package.

The defense noted that in 2024, similar packages shipped by Brown did not contain narcotics, arguing this history gave King no reason to suspect wrongdoing.

They asserted King cooperated with investigators and said the prosecution failed to establish probable cause linking him to the drugs.

After final arguments, Magistrate Barco reserved ruling and scheduled Wednesday, July 14, 2026, for the decision in the preliminary hearing.