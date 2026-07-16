Liberia: President Boakai Orders Reopening of Phebe Hospital

MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has ordered the immediate reopening of Phebe Hospital in Suakoko, Bong County, following a dispute over management decisions, staff placement, and salary disparities that led to the temporary suspension of services at the major referral hospital.

According to a release from the Executive Mansion, signed by Presidential Press Secretary Kula B.N. Fofana, Boakai's decision followed a high-level meeting with key stakeholders aimed at restoring medical services at the hospital, which serves Bong County and the central region.

The release noted that the temporary closure resulted from disagreements over staff placement, management decisions, and salary disparities. The matter was brought to Boakai's attention on Monday, July 13, prompting his intervention.

Boakai emphasized the government's responsibility to ensure citizens have access to quality healthcare services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He expressed disappointment over the suspension of services and emphasized the need for hospitals to remain operational.

"The health and wellbeing of our people must always come first. No disagreement should deny our citizens access to essential medical care. Hospitals exist to save lives, and every stakeholder has a responsibility to ensure they remain operational," Boakai said.

Boakai directed the immediate resumption of medical services at Phebe Hospital and instructed all health workers to return to duty without delay.

Boakai also ordered the recall of three senior management members of the hospital--Medical Director Minnie Sankawulo Ricks, Human Resource Director Jonathan Pewu, and Assistant Human Resource Director Peter Gbelawo--pending further administrative review.

A special committee, led by the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, will be established to address broader governance concerns at the hospital.

The committee will include representatives from the hospital's governing churches, the Ministry of Health, and other relevant institutions. It is tasked with investigating the dispute and recommending measures to strengthen the hospital's governance and operations.

Boakai said healthcare remains a core responsibility of the government, in partnership with faith-based institutions and development partners.

He cautioned against allowing political interests or non-medical considerations to interfere with healthcare management and operations.

"We must never allow politics to take root in our hospitals. Our focus must remain on delivering quality healthcare to the Liberian people," Boakai said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The directives were issued during a meeting at the Executive Mansion attended by Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye, Minister of Health Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, representatives of the Lutheran, Episcopal and United Methodist Churches, and other senior officials.

Boakai reaffirmed that protecting the health and wellbeing of Liberians remains a priority and urged all stakeholders to cooperate in restoring normal operations at Phebe Hospital and strengthening healthcare delivery in Bong County and beyond.