Liberia: Police Grounds Vehicle Promoting July 17 Protest

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has clarified concerns surrounding a vehicle reportedly used to publicize the planned July 17, 2026 protest, following reports that the vehicle was stopped by authorities.

The protest is being organized by the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND)-led Save Liberia Protest Coalition as a nationwide demonstration against the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. The protest is being held under the theme: "Lead or Leave Now -- The 2nd Coming."

A major issue driving the planned demonstration is the US$19.2 million cocaine seizure case at Roberts International Airport (RIA). STAND has demanded transparency in the investigation, including the disclosure of individuals and entities allegedly linked to the shipment. The group maintains that a full and independent investigation is necessary to restore public confidence.

The reported stopping of the vehicle has sparked debate among opposition groups and civil society actors, who argue that citizens have a constitutional right to freedom of assembly and expression.

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Supporters of the protest contend that any restrictions on mobilization activities could undermine democratic freedoms and limit citizens' participation in national discourse.

However, in a statement issued Wednesday, July 15, the LNP said the vehicle was stopped by traffic officers after it was observed to have apparent mechanical defects that posed road-safety concerns. Following an inspection, the vehicle was determined to be unfit for continued operation on public roads.

According to the police, the action was based solely on the vehicle's defective condition and public-safety considerations and was not connected to the planned protest or intended to interfere with the organizers' activities.