Liberia: Peaceful March or Chaos Tomorrow?

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has assured citizens that it will protect the constitutional right to peaceful assembly ahead of the planned Solidarity and Trust for a New Day, known as STAND demonstration scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026, while warning that individuals who attempt to use the protest as a cover for violence, destruction of property, or other criminal activities will face prosecution.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Col. Gregory Coleman, in a nationwide address Thursday evening, said the police force remains committed to upholding Liberia's Constitution, the rule of law, and democratic values, emphasizing that peaceful protest is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 17 of the Liberian Constitution.

"The Liberian National Police recognizes and respects the right of every citizen to peacefully assemble, peacefully protest, express their views, and petition the government for redress of grievances," Col. Coleman said.

"These rights, guaranteed under Article 17 of our Constitution, are fundamental to our democracy, and these are rights that the Liberian National Police are duty-bound to protect."

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It can be recalled that in May of this year, STAND, a prominent civil society organization, announced the formation of a broad protest coalition and set July 17 as the date for a new nationwide demonstration, accusing the Boakai administration of failing ordinary Liberians on the economy, corruption, and basic governance.

STAND is headed by its founder and Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, declaring that public patience with the government has run out.

"This movement is bigger than politics, bigger than tribe, bigger than county, bigger than coalition," Morlu said. "This movement is Liberia crying for genuine rescue and not fake rescue."

The coalition's theme, "Lead or Leave," signals a direct challenge to President Joseph Boakai, whose 2023 campaign was built on a promise to rescue Liberia from what his party characterized as the failures of the Weah administration.

Morlu told supporters the coalition was not organized around political ambition or partisan interest but around what he described as the urgent reality facing struggling Liberians.

"The Liberian people were promised rescue, but instead they received betrayal," he said. "They were promised leadership, but what they are receiving today are excuses."

However, the police chief stressed that the responsibility of the LNP is not to suppress public demonstrations but to ensure that citizens can exercise their democratic freedoms safely and without intimidation.

"As a national police service, our responsibility is not to suppress peaceful protests, but to ensure that every Liberian can exercise these constitutional freedoms safely, peacefully, and without any form of intimidation or interference," Coleman stated.

However, while reaffirming the police commitment to protecting peaceful protesters, Coleman warned that intelligence gathered by security agencies suggests that some individuals may attempt to hijack the demonstration and turn it into a violent confrontation.

According to him, police assessments indicate that while the majority of organizers and participants intend to conduct a peaceful march, there are concerns over possible attempts by a small group of individuals to create disorder.

"Our assessment indicates that while an overwhelming majority of these organizers and participants intend to demonstrate peacefully, there are credible indications that a small number of individuals may attempt to exploit the gathering to commit acts of violence, destroy property, attack security personnel, or otherwise undermine the legitimate and constitutional exercise of these rights," he said.

In a major security disclosure ahead of the protest, the IGP revealed that police investigators had intercepted suspected improvised incendiary devices allegedly intended for use during the demonstration.

"As part of the ongoing intelligence-led policing operations, our investigators have received credible intelligence regarding manufacturing and planned distribution of arms intended for unlawful use during the demonstration," Coleman disclosed.

"Acting swiftly, the police investigators intercepted a quantity of these improvised incendiary devices even before they could be distributed."

He said investigations into the alleged activities remain active and warned that anyone found connected to the production, possession, or distribution of such devices will be prosecuted.

"Investigation remains active, and every person connected to the criminal activity will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Liberia," he stated.

Beyond the alleged incendiary devices, Col. Coleman disclosed that police investigators have identified Mr. Koli Baba as a principal suspect in an ongoing investigation involving the alleged distribution of illegal firearms.

"Additionally, the Liberian National Police has identified Mr. Koli Baba as a principal suspect in an ongoing investigation concerning the alleged distribution of illegal firearms intended to facilitate criminal activities during the protest," Coleman said.

The police chief, however, emphasized that the investigation is being conducted within the limits of the law and that all individuals connected to the matter are entitled to constitutional protections.

"I wish to emphasize that all investigative actions are being conducted within the framework of the law, and every individual connected to this matter will be afforded constitutional protections, including due process and presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction," he added.

Coleman emphasized that Liberia's Constitution protects peaceful demonstrations but does not provide protection for criminal activities carried out under the banner of protest.

"There is a clear distinction between peaceful protest and criminal conduct," he said.

"The Constitution protects peaceful assembly clearly. It does not protect violence, rioting, arson, vandalism, looting, assault on law enforcement officers, obstruction of emergency services, or possession, manufacture, and distribution of illegal firearms, Molotov cocktails, and other explosive or incendiary devices."

He warned that individuals who engage in unlawful acts during the demonstration will be held accountable.

"Anyone who engages in criminal acts under the guise of protest will be investigated and held accountable under the laws of the Republic of Liberia," Coleman stated.

Ahead of Friday's demonstration, the LNP urged organizers and participants to cooperate with law enforcement authorities by following approved protest routes and remaining within designated assembly areas.

Coleman encouraged demonstrators to respect motorists, businesses, residents, and other members of the public, while ensuring that emergency vehicles maintain unrestricted access.

"I encourage all protest organizers and participants alike to continue working closely with the police and adhere to the approved protest routes and designated assembly area," he said.

The police chief also reminded the public that the grounds of the Executive Mansion remain restricted.

"I also remind the public that the Executive Mansion grounds are no-go. Participants are therefore encouraged to remain within the approved routes and designated assembly area while cooperating fully with officers deployed," he stated.

According to Coleman, the police will deploy officers at strategic locations across Monrovia with the responsibility of protecting lives, securing property, facilitating peaceful assembly, and maintaining public order.

"On Friday, the National Police will deploy all over the city to strategic locations with one objective: to protect life, safeguard property, facilitate the peaceful exercise of constitutional rights, maintain public order, and ensure the safety of every Liberian," he said.

He assured citizens that officers assigned to the demonstration have been instructed to remain professional, neutral, disciplined, and respectful of human rights.

"I have directed all officers deployed to conduct themselves with professionalism, impartiality, discipline, restraint, and respect for human rights," Coleman stated.

"The legitimacy of democratic policing depends not only on enforcing law, but on earning and maintaining the confidence of our people."

The IGP urged citizens to immediately report anyone seen carrying illegal weapons, explosive devices, or attempting to incite violence.

"If you observe anyone carrying illegal weapons, explosive or incendiary devices, or engaging in any activity intended to incite violence or disrupt this peaceful demonstration, please report it immediately to the police," he said.

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He also cautioned against spreading rumors, misinformation, or inflammatory content on social media, warning that such actions could heighten tensions.

"I urge everyone to refrain from spreading rumours, misinformation, disinformation, or inflammatory content on social media or through other channels," Coleman said.

"False information can escalate tension unnecessarily and even place the state at risk."

Despite the security concerns raised, Coleman assured citizens intending to participate peacefully that police officers would protect their rights.

"To every citizen who intends to demonstrate peacefully, I offer this assurance: the Liberian National Police stand with you in protecting your constitutional rights," he said.

"Our officers will be there not as an adversary, but as guardians of public safety and protectors of the democratic freedom guaranteed to every Liberian."

However, he issued a final warning to anyone planning violence.

"To anyone contemplating violence or criminal activity, our message is equally clear: we are prepared, vigilant, and resolute. We will act decisively, lawfully, and proportionately to protect life, preserve public order, and ensure that those who violate the law will be held accountable," Coleman warned.

He concluded by calling on Liberians to demonstrate the strength of the country's democracy by resolving differences through peaceful means.

"Liberia's democracy is strongest when constitutional freedoms are exercised responsibly, when institutions perform their duties professionally, and when disagreements are expressed peacefully rather than through violence," Coleman said.

"Together, let us demonstrate ourselves and to the world that Liberia is a nation where democratic rights are respected, public order is maintained, and the rule of law prevails."