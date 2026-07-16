Ghana: Create Opportunities for Graduates to Start Businesses - Okyenhene

Kumasi — The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has called for the establishment of support systems to enable university graduates to venture into entrepreneurship after completing their studies.

He noted that it remained challenging for many graduates to start their own businesses and stressed the need to create opportunities that would empower young people to become job creators.

According to him, the future of Ghana and Africa largely depends on the ability of countries to produce graduates who are not only degree holders but also critical thinkers, innovators, ethical leaders and entrepreneurs.

Osagyefo Ofori Panin made the call at the investiture of the new Vice-Chancellor of the Garden City University (GCU), Kenyasi, Professor Eric Kwesi Ofori. The ceremony coincided with the university's 18th congregation last Thursday.

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As the guest of honour, he advised students to take full advantage of the opportunities available to them by learning diligently, thinking critically, acting ethically and preparing themselves to become responsible citizens.

He emphasised the importance of preparation in all aspects of life, stating that just as proper preparation leads to success in examinations, it also contributes to success in life, including marriage. He described education as the most sustainable investment any society could make for its people.

The Okyenhene further observed that the life story of Professor Ofori demonstrated the transformative power of education, regardless of one's background.

He said without education, a young boy from Kyebi would not have risen to become the Vice-Chancellor of a reputable university in Ghana and a respected academic on the international stage.

He added that the appointment of Professor Ofori should inspire young Ghanaians to strive for excellence, noting that excellence is achieved through discipline, sacrifice, determination and the relentless pursuit of knowledge.

Osagyefo Ofori Panin challenged the new Vice-Chancellor to build on the foundation laid by his predecessors and position the university among the leading centres of higher learning in Africa.

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He said the role of a Vice-Chancellor went beyond administration, explaining that it involved shaping minds, nurturing talents, promoting discovery, upholding academic freedom and guiding the institution to greater heights.

He expressed confidence that under Professor Ofori's leadership, the university would strengthen its academic programmes, expand research, deepen industry partnerships and continue to produce graduates who would contribute meaningfully to society.

Outlining his vision for the university, Professor Ofori said institutions that would lead the future of higher education in Africa would not necessarily be the largest, but the most adaptable, innovative and purposeful.

He explained that his vision was anchored on three key pillars: producing graduates who create value and solve problems rather than merely seek employment; fostering an intrapreneurial culture among staff based on innovation, accountability and continuous improvement; and pursuing infrastructural sustainability through a Ten-Year Development and Maintenance Plan.

Professor Ofori also appealed to the government to extend support to private universities, including access to the Book and Research Allowance.

He further called on traditional authorities, alumni and corporate organisations to partner with the university in the areas of land acquisition, housing and infrastructure development.