Liberia: Historian Dr. Herbert Brewer Named Orator for 179th Independence Celebration

The government, through the Ministry of Information, has named renowned Liberian historian and academic Dr. Herbert C. Brewer as the National Orator for the 179th Independence Day celebration, scheduled to take place in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, where officials unveiled key details surrounding this year's Independence Anniversary activities.

Dr. Brewer, a distinguished historian, author, and professional educator, brings more than 18 years of experience in higher education, research, and historical scholarship. He has served in several academic leadership roles, including director, associate professor, and lecturer at universities in Africa and the United States.

The 2026 Independence celebration will be held under the theme: "Strengthening National Identity Through Liberian-led Historical Leadership."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As National Orator, Dr. Brewer is expected to deliver an address focused on Liberia's historical journey, the resilience of its people, and the importance of collective responsibility in promoting peace, national unity, development, and social cohesion.

His selection comes at a time when the government is emphasizing the role of history, culture, and national identity in shaping Liberia's future.

A Distinguished Historian and Academic Leader

Dr. Herbert C. Brewer currently serves as Director of the Benjamin Banneker Humanities and Social Sciences Institute at Morgan State University in the United States. He is also an Associate Professor in the Department of History, Geography, and Museum Studies at Morgan State University, a position he has held since 2024 after serving as an Assistant Professor from 2017 to 2024.

Dr. Brewer earned his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in History from the University of Maryland, where he specialized in African American History, Atlantic World History, and United States History. He also obtained both his Master of Arts (M.A.) and Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degrees in History from the same institution.

From 2018 to 2022, Dr. Brewer served as Director of the African American and African Diaspora Studies Program in the James H. Gilliam Jr. College of Liberal Arts at Morgan State University.

His academic career also includes more than a decade as a lecturer in the Department of History and Geography at Morgan State University from 2008 to 2017.

Before assuming his leadership roles at Morgan State, Dr. Brewer served as a Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Adjunct Professor of History at Howard Community College; and Lecturer in the Department of History at the University of Maryland, College Park.

He previously worked as an administrator at the Center for Historical Studies from 2002 to 2004 and served as a Teaching Assistant in the Department of History from 2000 to 2005.

Author and Scholar on Liberia's Historical Legacy

Beyond his academic career, Dr. Brewer is a prolific researcher and writer whose work focuses on history, identity, and the experiences of people of African descent.

His forthcoming book, "The Diasporic Republic: Rethinking the Making of Liberia," is scheduled for publication by Lexington Books in 2027. The book examines Liberia's historical formation and explores new perspectives on the country's relationship with the African diaspora.

He is also the editor of the sixth edition of "The African Diaspora Experience," another major scholarly work expected to be published in 2027.

Independence Celebration Activities Unveiled

According to a calendar of events released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, activities marking Liberia's 179th Independence Anniversary will begin on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with the Liberia Technology Summit at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

The celebrations will continue on Wednesday, July 22, with investiture ceremonies at the same venue.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is expected to dedicate several newly completed government projects as part of the anniversary activities, including the Superintendent's Compound in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Other planned events include an Independence Fish Market Day organized by the National Fisheries Authority, a Presidential Youth Town Hall Meeting coordinated by the Presidential Youth Advisory Council, and sporting activities in Buchanan on Saturday, July 25.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Sunday, July 26, a special Thanksgiving and Intercessory Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Buchanan, followed by a carnival-style celebration organized by the Liberia National Tourism Authority.

Main Celebration to Take Place in Buchanan

The official celebration of Liberia's 179th Independence Anniversary will take place on Monday, July 27, beginning with the hoisting of the National Flag and a military review by President Boakai in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

The occasion will feature a military and paramilitary parade through the principal streets of Buchanan, followed by indoor activities at the Unification Pavilion and an Independence Day reception at Buchanan City Hall.

The anniversary celebrations will conclude on Tuesday, July 28, with the dedication of the Gbarnga-Salayea Road by President Boakai.

The final day will also include a Children's Socialization Day hosted by President Boakai and the First Lady in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.