Ghana: Three Granted Bail Over Disruption of NPP Constituency Election in Obuasi

Three persons have been arrested and granted bail for allegedly disrupting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Executive Election at Bidieso in Obuasi of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects allegedly stormed the polling station armed with offensive weapons, scattered ballot boxes and threatened election officials and voters before they were arrested by the police.

A statement shared by the Ashanti South Regional Police Command revealed that the incident occurred on July 12, 2026, during the NPP Constituency Executive Election at Bidieso.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It identified the suspects as Haruna Iddrisu, also known as Dole, Osei Boateng, also known as Nana Osei, and Charles Opoku, also known as Blackman.

Related Articles

According to the statement, a police reinforcement team responded swiftly to the disturbance, arrested the three suspects and retrieved an axe and a cutlass during the operation.

The statement said the suspects were subsequently arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely rioting with weapons, and rioting with weapons.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and were each granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two justified sureties.

The court adjourned the case to August 10, 2026.

The police said investigations into the incident were ongoing, adding that efforts were underway to arrest other persons believed to have been involved in the disruption.

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and assured the public that all persons found to have engaged in acts of violence or electoral misconduct would be dealt with in accordance with the law.