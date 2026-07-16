Ghana: Flux Power & Automation Introduces Real-Time Energy Management Technology

Flux Power & Automation has introduced Smappee Infinity, a smart energy management system that enables businesses and institutions to monitor electricity consumption in real time, remotely control electrical equipment and automate energy use to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

The move brings the Belgian-developed technology to the Ghanaian market through a distribution partnership with Smappee, a leading European cleantech company, at a time when businesses are seeking smarter ways to manage rising electricity costs.

Unlike conventional utility billing, which provides only aggregate consumption data, Smappee Infinity gives users detailed visibility into how electricity is consumed across individual appliances, circuits and equipment. Through a digital dashboard and mobile application, organisations can identify inefficiencies, track historical consumption patterns and make informed decisions to optimise energy use.

An electrical engineer and energy management consultant, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flux Power & Automation, Kwasi Tetteh Akrobettoe (Tito), noted that many organisations currently lack the information needed to manage energy efficiently.

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"Most businesses only see their electricity bill at the end of the month. They do not know which equipment is consuming excess power or where inefficiencies exist. Smappee Infinity provides that visibility, allowing organisations to reduce waste, lower costs and improve overall energy performance," he said.

Mr Akrobettoe noted that the decision to introduce the technology followed research into the energy management challenges facing businesses in Ghana.

"I found that many organisations simply could not monitor their energy consumption in real time. That led us to partner with Smappee to bring this solution to the Ghanaian market," he explained.

Smappee Infinity combines three core functions -- monitoring, control and automation, within a single platform. Users can monitor electricity consumption continuously, remotely control connected equipment and automate energy use based on operational requirements.

The system works with both conventional and smart electrical equipment, enabling businesses to improve efficiency without replacing existing assets such as air conditioners, refrigeration systems or industrial machinery.

Beyond reducing electricity costs, the platform also helps organisations improve operational efficiency and support sustainability objectives by lowering unnecessary energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Before its commercial launch, Smappee Infinity was piloted at the Lakeside Estate Sales Office in Accra, where it demonstrated its capabilities under local operating conditions.

Engineers from the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) tested the system during the installation process, after which it received the Authority's approval.

According to Mr Akrobettoe, the pilot has generated positive feedback and discussions about wider deployment across future Lakeside Estate developments.

Smappee Infinity also complies with internationally recognised ISO standards. These include ISO 27001, the gold standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), and an impending ISO 9001 for Quality Management Systems (QMS).

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Flux Power & Automation is targeting commercial, industrial and institutional organisations where electricity represents a significant operating expense, including shopping malls, banks, hotels, hospitals, manufacturers, mining companies, real estate developers, educational institutions and media organisations. Residential installations are also available on request.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Harelbeke, Belgium, Smappee serves more than 100,000 users in over 90 countries, providing intelligent energy management solutions for homes and businesses worldwide.

"Businesses looking to reduce operating costs, improve energy efficiency and lower their carbon footprint should see energy management as a strategic investment. Smappee Infinity provides the data and control needed to make better energy decisions," Mr Akrobettoe said.