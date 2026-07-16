Nigeria: Court Denies Bail to Man Accused of Planning Attacks On Abuja Schools

The Federal High Court in Abuja has denied bail to a man arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly planning multiple attacks on several schools in the Federal Capital Territory.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik denied John Jude Agbo bail after the prosecution presented a fourth witness and, thereafter, closed its case against him.

Agbo faces terrorism and cybercrime charges for allegedly planning to harm the schools, their students and teachers.

Ruling on the defendant's bail application, the trial judge held that there was no evidence to show that Agbo would not jump bail.

The judge ordered that he be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Earlier, the witness, a DSS officer, told the court how his team investigated Agbo and some of his collaborators.

The witness tendered an audio-visual recording of Agbo's interview session, which was admitted in evidence and played in open court.

Thereafter, the prosecution formally closed its case.

The judge adjourned the matter until September 24 for Agbo to open his defence.