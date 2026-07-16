Nigeria: Ex-Aso Villa Chaplain Dies, Can Mourns

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has mourned the death of former Aso Rock Villa Chaplain and Founder of All Christians Fellowship Mission, Rev. Dr. William Uzochukwu Okoye, describing him as 'a faithful shepherd' whose passing is a great loss to the Church in Nigeria.

Rev. Okoye was one of Nigeria's leading Pentecostal clerics. Over the years, he served as Chairman of CAN, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), FCT Chapter, CAN National Director on National Issues and Social Welfare, and Chaplain to two Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement on Thursday by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN condoled with Rev. Okoye's widow, Rev. Mrs. Toyin Okoye, his children, the entire Okoye family, the leadership and members of All Christians Fellowship Mission, the PFN and the wider Christian community.

The association also remembered his late first wife, Mrs. Helen Okoye, who stood with him in ministry until her passing a few years ago.

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"The Church in Nigeria has lost a faithful shepherd, but heaven has welcomed a good and faithful servant," Archbishop Okoh said.

The CAN president said the late cleric devoted his life to the service of God and humanity, spending decades preaching the Gospel, raising leaders and working for the unity and growth of the Church.

According to him, "Rev. Dr. Okoye devoted his life to the service of God and humanity. Through his ministry, he faithfully proclaimed the Gospel, nurtured countless believers, raised leaders, and worked tirelessly for the unity and growth of the Church in Nigeria."

Beyond his pastoral ministry, Okoye held several leadership positions within the Christian community. He served as CAN Chairman in the FCT, PFN Chairman in the FCT and later as CAN National Director on National Issues and Social Welfare.

"In these and other responsibilities, he made significant contributions to strengthening the Christian witness in Nigeria and advancing constructive engagement on issues affecting both the Church and the nation," the statement added.

He also served on the Presidential Advisory Council on Youth Affairs, the National Political Reform Conference and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission. At different times, he was Chaplain to two Nigerian presidents and Head of the Aso Rock Villa Chapel.

Recalling his personal relationship with the late cleric, Okoh said: "I remember Rev. Dr. Okoye as a humble servant of God who discharged every responsibility entrusted to him with wisdom, grace and unwavering dedication. He was deeply committed to the unity of the Church and was always ready to offer his experience, counsel and support whenever called upon."

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The CAN president said the late minister's calm disposition, integrity and commitment to advancing God's Kingdom earned him respect across denominational lines.

As Christians mourn Rev. Okoye, Archbishop Okoh urged them to also celebrate a life devoted to God and service to humanity.

"While we mourn his departure, we also thank God for a life of faithful service, impactful leadership and enduring legacy. We pray that the Lord will comfort his family, the All Christians Fellowship Mission, and all who mourn him. May God grant them the strength to bear this great loss and sustain them with His unfailing grace.

"May the soul of Rev. Dr. William Uzochukwu Okoye rest in the eternal peace of our Lord Jesus Christ," he said.