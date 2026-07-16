Nigeria: FRSC Act - Senate Raises Traffic Fines By 300 Percent

Nigerian motorists and commuters will soon pay more for traffic offences as the Senate has passed amendments to the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Act introducing stiffer penalties.

Details of the FRSC Act (Amendment) Bill obtained by Vanguard, on Thursday, showed that fines for several offences were raised by up to 300%. The bill also reinforces penalties for offences, including a N50,000 fine for preaching or selling products inside public vehicles.

According to the provision, any person found trading, hawking or preaching in commercial buses will be liable. On conviction, the offender will pay a N50,000 fine.

Senators who debated the bill, titled Federal Road Safety Corps Act (Amendment), 2026 (HBs. 1401 & 1604 - For Concurrence), which was first read in the Senate on July 1, 2025, argued that the increase was necessary to check recklessness on Nigerian roads and reduce crashes caused by distractions.

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"Our roads have become marketplaces and crusade grounds. This cannot continue. The penalties must hurt enough to change behaviour," one lawmaker said during plenary.

Other offences affected by the hike include driving under the influence of alcohol, use of phone while driving, overloading, seatbelt violation and driving without a valid licence.

The second schedule of the amended Act, which will take effect after presidential assent, lists 52 offences and their penalties.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, which previously attracted a N5,000 fine, will now attract a N100,000 fine or two years imprisonment or both.

The provision states: "A person who, while driving or attempting to drive, or when in charge of a motor vehicle, is under the influence of intoxicating drugs or alcohol above the legal limit or to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of such motor vehicle, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both."

It is also an offence to refuse to cooperate with FRSC officials when they request a preliminary roadside breath test based on reasonable suspicion. The offence attracts a fine of N50,000 or six months imprisonment or both.

Failure to obey traffic lights, road signs, pavement or road markings will now attract a N100,000 fine.

Speed limit violations will also attract N100,000, up from the previous N5,000. The same N100,000 fine applies to reckless driving, which also carries a two-year jail term or both.

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The Senate said the review was aimed at strengthening FRSC's capacity to enforce road safety laws and protect lives.

Transport operators and commuters are expected to feel the impact most, especially in Abuja, Lagos and other major cities where hawking and preaching in buses is common.

FRSC has, in recent years, complained that weak penalties encourage traffic violations. With the amendment, offenders will have to dig deeper into their finances.