Nigeria: Troops Apprehend Terrorist Informants, Logistics Suppliers in Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have apprehended suspected terrorist informants and logistics suppliers, received the surrender of an ISWAP member and destroyed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the last 24 hours across Borno.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday said troops of 195 Battalion and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) apprehended a suspected ISWAP/JAS informant in Dusuman Ward, Mafa Local Government Area.

According to the report, a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly met with terrorists at Labe village to provide intelligence on troop movements and activities.

It added that troops of 73 Battalion arrested a suspected ISWAP member in Konduga Local Government Area after he voluntarily surrendered.

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The army said the suspect confessed to participating in three attacks on Delwa and disclosed that he dumped his AK-47 rifle in a river before surrendering to troops.

"Items recovered from him included a bicycle, a cutlass, bicycle repair tools and ₦6,500 cash.

"In another operation, troops of 149 Battalion and CJTF arrested another suspected terrorist informant in Gubio Local Government Area.

"The suspect confessed to leading the June 16 terrorist infiltration of Gubio, during which a CJTF member was killed.

"Meanwhile, troops of 19 Battalion and 25 Brigade Garrison intercepted suspected terrorist logistics suppliers near Road Kauji in the Damboa Local Government Area.

"The suspects fled on sighting troops, abandoning two bicycles, cartons of energy drinks, milk, soft drinks, veterinary medicines and a canopy," it said.

The army said that troops of 26 Task Force Brigade discovered and safely detonated an IED planted by terrorists in a farming area around Dagari in Sambisa Forest, Bama Local Government Area.

It said the operations were part of sustained efforts to dismantle terrorist support networks, deny insurgents freedom of movement and improve security across the North-East. (NAN)