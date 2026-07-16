Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku Chose Amaechi to Show He Has Nothing Against Ndigbo - Okonkwo

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has defended the choice of former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as the party's vice-presidential candidate, saying the decision showed that the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, harbours no prejudice against the Igbo.

Okonkwo spoke on Channels Television's Morning Brief on Thursday while responding to questions about Amaechi's delayed public acknowledgement of his nomination and his own earlier reservations over the vice-presidential slot not going to the Southeast.

He said the ADC was addressing concerns raised by some party members through internal dialogue.

"The ADC has announced Rotimi Amaechi as the vice presidential candidate of ADC, and in our own nature, the way we do things, whenever such issue arises... we always go internally to negotiate, to dialogue democratically, so that we can reach compromise and come back together as one to move on," he said.

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According to Okonkwo, ongoing consultations in the ADC were aimed at resolving grievances and uniting the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Clarifying his earlier position, the former presidential spokesman said he never opposed Amaechi's nomination but had argued that the Southeast deserved consideration on the basis of geopolitical balancing.

"I said I would have favourably been disposed by the choice to have come from Southeast, not South-South, because Southeast has not produced the president or vice from 1999," he said.

Okonkwo explained that the exit of Peter Obi, the Southeast's presidential aspirant during the ADC's nomination process left the region at a disadvantage, limiting the party's options under the Electoral Act.

He, however, said Atiku eventually selected Amaechi because of his close ties to the Southeast.

"That was why the excellency Atiku Abubakar still went to the nearest person that is closest to the southeast. In other words, for you to know that he has nothing against the Igbo people." Okonkwo said.

He added that after the reasons behind the choice were explained and assurances were given that the interests of the Southeast would be protected, he accepted the decision.

"When everything was now stated very well, and the interest of Ndigbo and Southeast was now recognized and guaranteed, then it was a go-go for me, and we are now one big and happy family," he said.