South Africa Mourns Veteran Actor Seputla Sebogodi

South Africa is mourning the death of veteran actor and theatre stalwart Seputla Sebogodi, who had a distinguished career spanning more than five decades and helped shape the country's television and stage industry.

His family said in a statement.

"The immediate family of Seputla Sebogodi confirms, with profound sadness, his passing on the evening of 15 July 2026 following complications related to diabetes," the family said.

They appealed for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

Sebogodi was hailed as one of South Africa's most talented actors, receiving accolades for his diverse and powerful performances across television, theatre and film. He was a household name thanks to his role as Kenneth Mashaba in Generations. He had an impressive body of work that included Suburban Bliss, Bophelo ke Semphego, Redemption and, most recently, Scandal!

The family said that his legacy would live on through his remarkable body of work and the many lives he touched throughout his career.

The family said details of his memorial and funeral service will be announced in due course.