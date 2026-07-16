South Africa: Generations Star Seputla Sebogodi Dies After Diabetes Complications

· Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi died on 15 July 2026 after complications related to diabetes, his family confirmed in a statement.

· Sebogodi starred in some of South Africa's biggest television shows and theatre productions during a career spanning more than four decades.

South Africa has lost one of its greatest actors.

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi died on the evening of 15 July 2026 after complications related to diabetes, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

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The news has sent shockwaves through the country's entertainment industry, with fans, actors and production companies paying tribute to a man whose career inspired generations of performers.

In a statement, the family confirmed his passing and asked South Africans to give them space to grieve.

"The immediate family of Seputla Sebogodi confirms, with profound sadness, his passing on the evening of 15 July 2026 following complications related to diabetes," the family said.

"The family kindly requests privacy as they mourn this immense loss and navigate this difficult time together."

Sebogodi was regarded as one of South Africa's finest actors.

His career stretched across television, film and theatre for more than 40 years, making him one of the country's most recognisable faces.

Millions of South Africans came to know him through his unforgettable role as Kenneth Mashaba in the hit soapie Generations.

He also appeared in popular productions including Suburban Bliss, Bophelo ke Semphego, Redemption and, most recently, Scandal!, where he continued to impress viewers with his powerful performances.

But his impact reached far beyond television.

Sebogodi was also a respected theatre actor who helped shape South African stage productions.

His theatre credits included Big Dada, Waiting for Godot, The Rivonia Trial, Once a Pirate and Mooi Street Moves, among many others.

Over the years, he became known not only for his commanding performances but also for mentoring young actors and helping grow South Africa's creative industry.

Many performers have described him as a teacher, role model and pioneer who opened doors for the next generation.

In its tribute, the family said Sebogodi's work would continue to inspire South Africans for many years.

"Seputla Sebogodi leaves behind an extraordinary legacy in South African theatre and television," the family said.

"He will be remembered for his memorable performances in Generations, Suburban Bliss, Bophelo ke Semphego, Redemption and most recently Scandal!, as well as his acclaimed theatre work in productions including Big Dada, Waiting for Godot, The Rivonia Trial, Once a Pirate and Mooi Street Moves."

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Tributes have continued pouring in on social media, where fans remembered the actor for bringing unforgettable characters to life and helping tell South African stories with honesty and passion.

Many described his death as the end of an era for local television and theatre.

Funeral and memorial service arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days.

For many South Africans, Seputla Sebogodi will always be remembered as one of the giants of the country's entertainment industry whose work entertained, educated and inspired millions.