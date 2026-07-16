Nigeria: Troops Rescue 13 Kidnap Victims, Foil Terrorists' Operations in Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued 13 kidnapped victims during separate intelligence-led operations in Anka and Kaura Namoda Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued in Gusau by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja.

According to the statement, troops of Sector 2, based in Bagega, responded to credible intelligence on armed terrorists riding motorcycles towards Tungan Kudaduku in Anka Local Government Area.

Guided by real-time surveillance, the troops pursued and engaged the terrorists, forcing them to abandon their mission and flee under sustained fire.

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A follow-up search of the area led to the discovery of a makeshift terrorist camp, where five kidnapped victims were rescued unharmed.

In a separate operation at Ungwan Rogo in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, troops acted on intelligence reports of terrorist activity and engaged the suspects in a fierce gun battle.

The terrorists reportedly retreated after the exchange, abandoning eight kidnapped victims, who were subsequently rescued. Troops also recovered two vehicles during the operation.

The military said all rescued victims had been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further care and support.

It added that troops were maintaining dominance across the operational area to deny terrorists freedom of movement and sustain pressure on criminal elements operating in the North-West.