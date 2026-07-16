Blomo N. Toe & Roseline Gbessagee — Someone was moving illegal firearms into position to be used during this week's nationwide protest, Liberia's police chief said Wednesday, and investigators have identified who they believe was behind it.

Inspector General of Police Gregory O. W. Coleman, in a national address two days before the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day demonstration, named Kollie Borbor as the principal suspect in what he described as an illegal firearms distribution scheme authorities believe was intended to facilitate criminal activity during the July 17 march.

Coleman said the investigation remains active and that everyone connected to it will be afforded their constitutional rights.

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"While this remains an active criminal investigation, I wish to emphasize that all investigative actions are being conducted within the framework of the law, and every individual connected to this matter will be afforded their constitutional protection, including due process and the presumption of innocence by a court of competent jurisdiction," he said.

He said Liberia's Constitution guarantees peaceful assembly but does not shield criminal acts committed under the guise of protest, and listed violence, arson, rioting, vandalism, looting, assaults on law enforcement officers, obstruction of emergency services, and the possession or manufacture of illegal firearms as offenses that would not be tolerated.

The alleged firearms (petrol bombs)

Coleman also warned that the Executive Mansion is closed to demonstrators.

"I want to also remind the public that the Executive Mansion's grounds are a no-go zone; nobody is coming there," he declared. "Participants are therefore encouraged to remain within their approved routes and designated assembly areas while cooperating fully with officers deployed."

Anyone attempting to breach the grounds would face what he called a "proportional and aggressive" response. He cautioned demonstrators to obey all lawful instructions from security personnel, saying failure to do so could trigger enforcement action. Police will deploy across strategic locations to protect lives, maintain public order and safeguard citizens' constitutional rights, he said, and officers have been instructed to conduct themselves professionally, impartially and in full respect of human rights.

STAND, the civil rights movement led by former Congress for Democratic Change National Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, is staging the "Lead or Leave" protest over what it calls the Boakai administration's failures on economic management, corruption and governance. Morlu has not responded to the firearms allegation.

Launching the Save Liberia Protest Coalition in May, Morlu called on students, civil society organizations, opposition political parties, religious leaders, traditional authorities, women and market women to join the demonstration.

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"This movement is bigger than politics, bigger than tribe, bigger than county, bigger than coalition," Morlu declared. "This movement is Liberia crying for genuine rescue and not fake rescue."

"We are peaceful people, but we are also tired people," he added. "We are law-abiding people, but we are not blind people. We are patient people, but patience has limits."

Police separately dismissed allegations Wednesday that officers deliberately stopped a vehicle being used to publicize the protest, saying it was intercepted only because it was mechanically defective and posed a safety risk.

"The action was based solely on the defective condition of the vehicle and public safety considerations," the statement said. "It was not connected to the planned protest and was not intended to interfere with the organizers or their activities."

Police said all vehicles on public roads must comply with traffic and road safety regulations, and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.