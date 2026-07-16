Nigeria: Troops Raid Suspected Hideout in Lagos, Arrest 24 Foreign Nationals

Troops of the Nigerian Army's 65 Battalion have arrested 24 foreign nationals during a coordinated raid on a suspected hideout in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Army said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to rid the 81 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR) of criminal elements, undocumented immigrants and other security threats.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said the operation was carried out following credible intelligence on the presence of undocumented foreign nationals within the battalion's area of operation.

"Acting on credible intelligence, troops of the battalion, in conjunction with members of the Vigilante Group, raided a secluded fenced compound located at Imokun in the Odo-Noforija/Poka axis of Epe.

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"During the operation, 24 foreign nationals comprising 15 males and nine females were apprehended," Yahaya said.

He said preliminary profiling showed that the suspects were nationals of six West and Central African countries, including Cameroon (10), Togo (6), Côte d'Ivoire (3), Republic of Benin (3), Burkina Faso (1) and Guinea-Bissau (1).

According to him, initial investigations were conducted to determine the suspects' immigration status, purpose of stay and possible involvement in unlawful activities.

Yahaya added that efforts were ongoing to identify and question the owner of the premises to establish the circumstances surrounding the occupants' residence and activities at the location.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Lagos State Command, on July 16, 2026, for further investigation, profiling and necessary administrative action in line with immigration laws.

Commending the troops for their professionalism and vigilance, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, urged personnel to sustain ongoing operations and intensify efforts to prevent criminal activities and other security threats within the division's area of responsibility.

He reaffirmed the division's commitment to working with relevant security agencies to maintain peace, security and public safety across the area.