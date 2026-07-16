Gambia: Man Jailed Five Years After Pleading Guilty to Cocaine Trafficking Charges

The Brusubi Magistrates' Court has sentenced Kawsu Gassama to five years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to charges of dealing in prohibited drugs and possession of cocaine for trafficking.

Magistrate A. Fofana handed down the sentence on Wednesday after convicting Gassama on his own plea of guilty. The accused was charged with two offences under the Drug Control Act 2003, Cap. 13:05, Volume III, following his arrest on 18 June 2026.

According to the first charge, Gassama was accused of dealing in prohibited drugs contrary to Section 33(1)(d) of the Drug Control Act. Prosecutors alleged that he acquired and possessed 2 kilograms and 192 grams of cocaine inside his Cadillac motor vehicle, bearing registration number BJL KM 5942 F, around Senegambia, Kololi, and other places within the jurisdiction of the court.

The second charge accused him of possessing the same quantity of cocaine for the purpose of drug trafficking, contrary to Section 43(1)(b) of the Drug Control Act. The prosecution alleged that the prohibited drug was concealed inside the vehicle.

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When the charges were read to him, Gassama admitted both offences. His guilty plea meant the matter did not proceed to a full trial. Before sentence was passed, the convict pleaded with the court for leniency.

He told the court that he is responsible for supporting a large family and expressed remorse for his actions.

"I have six children, and they all depend on me for survival. I also have about eighteen members of my extended family who depend on me. I regret my actions, and I shall never engage in such behaviour again," Gassama told the court.

He urged the court to temper justice with mercy, saying his imprisonment would have a significant impact on his family.

In delivering the sentence, Magistrate Fofana said he had carefully considered the convict's plea in mitigation, including his expression of remorse and regret.

The magistrate sentenced Gassama to two years' imprisonment on the first count of dealing in prohibited drugs and five years' imprisonment on the second count of possession of cocaine for drug trafficking. He ordered that both sentences run concurrently, meaning Gassama will serve a total of five years' imprisonment.