Ghana: Police Arrest 54 in Major Kumasi Anti-Drug Swoop

A major intelligence-led anti-narcotics operation by the Ghana Police Service has led to the arrest of 54 suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of a large cache of suspected narcotic substances and drug processing materials across several crime prone communities in Kumasi.

The operation, described by the police as another significant breakthrough in the fight against illicit drug trafficking, also resulted in the retrieval of hundreds of suspected narcotic packages, tramadol tablets, unregistered motorcycles, mobile phones and other items believed to have been used in the illegal drug trade.

A statement signed by the Head of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, Superintendent Godwin Ahianyo, said the coordinated exercise was undertaken by the Inspector General of Police Special Operations Team (SOT) as part of sustained intelligence-led efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks, increase police visibility and strengthen public confidence in policing.

The operations targeted communities identified as hotspots for the alleged narcotics trade, including Atwima Koforidua, Abuakwa, Sofo Line Lorry Station, Ash Town, Ahwia, Bantama, Aputuogya, Krofrom, Pankrono, Tafo, Twumduase, Krofrom Colombia and Alarba.

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According to the statement, those arrested comprised 49 men and five women. The male suspects included 11 Malian nationals and 38 Ghanaians who were arrested in connection with various alleged drug related offences.

Police recovered 70 tablets of 125 milligram Tramadol, 353 tablets of 225 milligram Tramadol, 85 tablets of 250 milligram Tramadol and 100 tablets of 250 milligram Royal Tramadol during the operations.

The team also seized 58 boxes of 225 milligram Tramadol, 268 sealed transparent packages, 84 additional transparent packages and 15 gold sealed packages containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances.

Officers further retrieved a sealed black polythene bag containing seeds suspected to be narcotic substances, six sealed rubber wraps and another package containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances.

In addition, police confiscated 13 bottles of fruit juice branded 'FEMUDE' suspected to contain narcotic substances, 34 narcotics processing materials, 13 pairs of scissors believed to have been used in processing the substances, 11 boxes of assorted foreign cigarettes, 23 mobile phones, two casino jackpot machines and four unregistered motorcycles.

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BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG