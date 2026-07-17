Ghana: Court Strikes Out Attorney-General's Application Against Ex-NAFCO CEO

The High Court in Accra yesterday struck out an application by the Attorney-General seeking to revoke an earlier order that granted the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba, permission to travel to London for medical treatment.

The court held that the application had become moot because the travel order expired on July 12.

When the case was called, the Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, indicated his intention to move the application.

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However, the trial judge, Justice Achibonga, pointed out that the order permitting Mr Aludiba to travel had already lapsed.

Dr Srem-Sai subsequently applied to withdraw the motion, after which the court struck it out.

Counsel for Mr Aludiba, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, argued that there was no order left to revoke because the travel permit had expired following his client's arrest and detention.

He further informed the court that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had seized his client's passport and £7,000, which he said had been borrowed to cover his travel and medical expenses.

Mr Dame also alleged that EOCO unlawfully accessed data on two mobile phones belonging to his client while he was in detention after being arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on June 29.

The trial judge sought clarification on the seizure of the passport, stating that his earlier order required it to be deposited at the court's registry upon Mr Aludiba's return from the United Kingdom.

Justice Achibonga said the court would issue the appropriate orders if it was established that any party had willfully disobeyed its directives.

Mr Aludiba is standing trial on charges of allegedly causing a financial loss of GH¢78 million to the state.

The prosecution told the court that investigators arrested him after receiving intelligence that he had attempted to withdraw funds from a frozen Republic Bank account linked to the ongoing criminal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Mr Dame has filed a contempt application against the Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, and his deputy, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, alleging that he was denied access to his client following the arrest.

By Malik Sullemana