Ghana: 12 Killed, Over 30 Injured in Konongo Highway Crash

Twelve people were killed and more than 30 others injured in a three-vehicle collision at Odumase, near Konongo, on the Kumasi-Accra Highway on Wednesday night.

The accident, which occurred at about 11:00 p.m., involved a tomato-laden DAF cargo truck, a commercial passenger bus and an empty fuel tanker.

Preliminary police investigations indicated that the crash occurred when the cargo truck, with registration number AS 3030-23, attempted to overtake another vehicle on a section of the highway.

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The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and veered into the lane of an oncoming DAF passenger bus, with registration number GS 3392-24, travelling from Accra to Kumasi. The impact drew in the empty fuel tanker, which was travelling behind the cargo truck.

Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADO I) Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the victims comprised eight adult males, three females and a five-year-old boy.

He said nine of the deceased were passengers on the commercial bus, while the three occupants of the cargo truck died at the scene.

Mr Nartey stated that more than 30 survivors sustained various degrees of injury, with many in critical condition.

According to him, 13 of the injured were receiving treatment at the Steward Hospital at Yawkwei, while others had been referred to the Konongo Government Hospital.

He noted that personnel from the GNFS, the National Ambulance Service, the Ghana Police Service and a road safety towing team worked through the night to rescue victims trapped in the wreckage and clear the accident scene.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at a morgue pending identification and preservation.

The accident caused heavy traffic on the busy highway, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded until the damaged vehicles were removed.

Shortly after the Odumase crash, another accident occurred at nearby Dadieso, placing additional pressure on emergency response teams.

The Konongo Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), ASP Frank Asare Awuah, said investigations into both accidents had begun.

He said the death toll from the Odumase crash could rise because several of the injured remained in critical condition.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI