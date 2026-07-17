Nigeria: U.S. Congress Okays 50% Cut in Aid to Nigeria Over Christian Persecution

The United States House of Representatives has approved a 50 percent cut in assistance to Nigeria over what it described as the federal government's failure to protect Christian communities from religiously-motivated violence.

The National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs (NSRP) Appropriations Bill, passed by the House Wednesday, provides a total discretionary allocation of $47.32 billion, which is $2.69 billion or 6 percent below the FY2026 enacted level.

According to the bill and accompanying committee report, half of U.S assistance to Nigeria will be withheld until the Secretary of State certifies that Abuja had taken measurable actions to protect Christian communities suffering from religious violence.

The Committee's report specifically referenced the Palm Sunday massacre and noted it "remains gravely concerned by the ongoing violence in Nigeria." It also reiterated calls on Abuja to hold perpetrators of violence to account.

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Congressman Riley M. Moore, who pushed the provisions, said the measure was aimed at ending what he described as the "horrific violence, murder, and persecution" of Christians in Nigeria.

"Christians in Nigeria continue to endure horrific violence, murder, and persecution while a majority of the world turns a blind eye to their suffering," Moore said in a statement. "This bill sends a clear message that the United States will continue to stand with persecuted Christians across the globe, especially in Nigeria."

Under the new provisions, 50 per cent of U.S assistance to Nigeria will be withheld until the State Department certifies that the Nigerian government has taken measurable steps to protect Christians from religiously-motivated violence.

The House appropriation Committee in a Report accompanying the Bill also directed that funds specifically be made available from the Security Sector Programme\National security account to address attacks by Fulani ethnic militia and the broader insecurity in the Middle Belt region, an area that has witnessed repeated killings and displacement in recent years.

The Committee further directed the Secretary of State to assess and report to Congress whether Abuja was actively facilitating the safe return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands. The assessment, according to them, would form part of the certification process for releasing the conditioned aid.

In addition, the legislation mandated the State Department to submit reports to Congress within 45 to 60 days detailing efforts to end the targeted violence against Christians, as well as steps being taken to promote accountability for violations of religious freedom.

To support these objectives, the Congress allocated an additional $2 million under the International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement account for atrocity prevention, with part of the funds earmarked to tackle violence perpetrated by Fulani militias in the Middle Belt.

The Committee also advocated measures that prioritized partnerships with Nigerian law enforcement institutions aimed at improving their professionalism, capacity and accountability at both federal and state levels, as part of broader efforts to curb atrocities and strengthen security response.

The bill further directed the Secretary of State to consider, in the annual International Religious Freedom Report, the impact of Nigeria's blasphemy laws on religious freedom.

"The Committee supports the renewed focus of the Secretary of State on confronting the persecution of Christians worldwide, including in Nigeria, the Middle East, and Western Europe. The Committee directs the Secretary to brief the Committees on Appropriations not later than 45 days after the date of enactment of this Act on how Department policies, United States foreign assistance, and diplomatic activities in prior administrations affected religious freedom and persecution of Christians.

"Subsection (b)(2) directs that humanitarian assistance be made available for vulnerable and persecuted religious minorities, including victims of genocide designated by the Secretary of State and other groups that have suffered crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing," the Committee said.

The legislation also prohibited funds for "irresponsible migration" and defunds the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

On global health, the bill advances the "America First Global Health Strategy" by reducing U.S. funding as partner countries take on more responsibility.

The measure also budgets $6.75 billion for the Foreign Military Financing Programme and maintained pro-life protections including Helms, Kemp-Kasten, Siljander, Tiahrt and Hyde-Lantos amendments.

The Committee also directed that humanitarian assistance be made available for vulnerable and persecuted religious minorities, including victims of genocide, and urged efforts to help displaced persons re-establish livelihoods in their communities of origin.

Congressmen applaud Bill

Applauding the Congress on the passage of the Bill, Rep Moore said: "The bill conditions US assistance to Nigeria on tangible progress in protecting Christians, particularly in addressing the threat posed by Fulani terrorists and returning internally displaced people to their ancestral lands. The bill also provides funding to support training and increasing accountability for police forces in Nigeria, and reaffirms the recommendations made in my recommendations to President Trump.

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"This important bill also holds foreign governments accountable and ensures American taxpayer dollars advance our national interests. I was proud to secure provisions that strengthen accountability, combat human trafficking, protect free speech, push back on mass migration, and advance President Trump's America First foreign policy."

On the House floor, Rep. Greg Steube said Nigeria "has faced a horrific wave of violence that its corrupt government has failed to address," and argued that withholding only half the funding meant rewarding a government that "fails to meet such a basic obligation."

He said the amendment does not add new conditions but "only strengthens" the existing ones, and framed it as a matter of accountability".

In addition, the legislation mandated the State Department to submit reports to Congress within 45 to 60 days detailing efforts to end the targeted violence against Christians, as well as steps being taken to promote accountability for violations of religious freedom.