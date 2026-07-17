Nigeria: Former Aso Villa Chaplain, William Okoye, Is Dead, CAN Mourns

A statement on behalf of the Board of Trustees and the National Executive Council of the All Christians Fellowship Mission said Mr Okoye died peacefully on Wednesday, 15 July.

The Founder and General Overseer of All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM) and former Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, William Okoye, a reverend, is dead.

A statement signed by Godwin Tsee, on behalf of the Board of Trustees and the National Executive Council of the mission, said Mr Okoye died peacefully on Wednesday, 15 July.

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The statement described him as a faithful servant of God who dedicated his life to the service of humanity.

It said Mr Okoye, who served as Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel during the administrations of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, contributed significantly to the growth of the church and Christian ministry.

The mission urged members of ACFM and the wider Christian community to remain steadfast in faith, united in love and prayer following the death of its founder.

It expressed confidence that God would continue to uphold the church and its members during the period.

According to the statement, the leadership of the mission was consulting with the immediate family on arrangements to honour Mr Okoye's life and ministry.

It added that details of the funeral and burial ceremonies would be communicated through the official channels of the mission.

The deceased is survived by children, including Victor Okoye, a journalist with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja.

CAN mourns

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Mr Okoye.

In a statement signed by CAN President Daniel Okoh, an archbishop, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, the association extended its heartfelt condolences to the deceased's widow, Toyin Okoye, his children and the entire Christian community in Nigeria.

Mr Okoh described the late cleric as a dedicated servant of God who spent his life preaching the Gospel, raising leaders and working tirelessly for the unity and growth of the Church.

"His service to the body of Christ extended well beyond his own ministry.

"He served as Chairman of CAN, FCT Chapter, Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), FCT Chapter and later as CAN National Director on National Issues and Social Welfare," he said.

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According to Mr Okoh, the late Okoye made valuable contributions to strengthening the Christian witness in Nigeria and promoting constructive engagement on issues affecting the Church and society.

He highlighted the deceased's outstanding national service, noting that the deceased served the country with distinction in various high-profile capacities.

"Rev. Okoye also served the nation with distinction as a member of the Presidential Advisory Council on Youth Affairs, the National Political Reform Conference, the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission and as Chaplain to two Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Head of the Aso Rock Villa Chapel," he said.

Mr Okoh added that the late cleric's commitment to nation-building reflected his deep conviction that faith should positively influence society.

Paying tribute to Mr Okoye's personal character, the CAN president described him as a humble servant of God who discharged his duties with wisdom, grace and unwavering dedication.

"He was deeply committed to the unity of the Church and was always willing to lend his voice and experience whenever called upon.

"His counsel, calm disposition and passion for advancing God's Kingdom will be greatly missed," he added.

While mourning the transition, Mr Okoh urged the Christian faithful to thank God for a life well spent in His service.

He prayed that God would comfort the bereaved family, the All Christians Fellowship Mission, and all grieving individuals, granting them the strength to bear the loss.

(NAN)