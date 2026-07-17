Nigeria: Police Insist On Autopsy As Family Opposes Examination in Umahi Aide's Death

While the police insist on carrying out an autopsy due to the sensitivity of the case, the deceased's family wants her buried.

The Ebonyi State Police Command and the family of late Mary Habila have disagreed over plans to conduct an autopsy following her death at the Uburu residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police spokesperson in the state, Joshua Ukandu, said Ms Habila died on 27 June at the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu.

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Ms Habila was part of the medical team attached to Mr Umahi and had accompanied him to his hometown in Uburu, where she reportedly died in a room within his residence.

Mr Ukandu said the Divisional Police Officer in Ohaozara responded to a distress call and was informed that Ms Habila had been brought dead to the hospital. The case was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.

Family rejects autopsy

The police said detectives have visited the scene, obtained statements from relevant persons and begun an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Ms Habila's death.

However, her family has opposed plans to conduct a post-mortem examination.

"The family of the deceased has, however, claimed that they do not want any autopsy performed on their daughter," Mr Ukandu said.

He said the command considers an autopsy necessary because of the sensitive nature of the case and the need to establish the actual cause of death.

According to him, the police are awaiting the presence of the family or their representative, as required before the examination can be carried out.

Mr Ukandu assured the public that the investigation would be thorough, transparent and impartial, adding that the command would provide updates as the case progresses.

Sowore calls for coroner's inquest

Meanwhile, activist Omoyele Sowore has called for a coroner's inquest into the circumstances surrounding Ms Habila's death at the minister's residence.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Mr Sowore urged authorities to complete all necessary investigative and forensic procedures, including an autopsy where required by law, before the deceased is buried.

He also said any attempt to bury Ms Habila before the investigation is concluded should be resisted.

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Mr Sowore further alleged that Ms Habila died with blood flowing from her mouth, which, according to him, suggested her death was unnatural.

However, when PREMIUM TIMES contacted the police spokesperson by telephone, he said he could not verify that claim.

"I can't say. I was not there," he said.