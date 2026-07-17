Nigeria: CSOs Seek Single Registry in Akwa Ibom, Oppose Multiple Registration Requirements

Civil society organisations in Akwa Ibom are pushing for a single, legally backed registration system, arguing that multiple registration requirements and overlapping government levies undermine civic participation and accountability.

Civil society organisations (CSOs) in Akwa Ibom State have called for the establishment of a central registry to eliminate multiple registration requirements and overlapping levies imposed by different government agencies.The demand formed part of a communiqué issued at the end of a town hall meeting on the draft Civil Society Organisation Registration Bill 2026, held on 9 July in Uyo.

The meeting, organised under the Community of Practice on Civic Space Strengthening with support from Global Rights, brought together civil society leaders, governance stakeholders and media practitioners to review the proposed legislation.

The stakeholders argued that the absence of a harmonised registration framework subjected organisations to repeated registration processes and administrative charges across ministries, departments and agencies, increasing operational costs and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They proposed that the Akwa Ibom State CSO Registry should be domiciled under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and serve as the sole entry point for registering civil society organisations in the state.

According to the communiqué, the proposed arrangement would abolish parallel registration systems and duplicate levies currently imposed by different government institutions.

"A fragmented regime has for too long taxed civil society's time, resources and goodwill," the communiqué stated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how CSOs in Akwa Ibom State protested at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission office in the state demanding accountability over $270 million in gas penalties payments.Push for digital registration

The stakeholders also endorsed provisions in the draft bill requiring an online registration and directory system, arguing that digitising registration and document exchange would reduce opportunities for extortion and unnecessary delays associated with manual processes.

They said the digital platform should comply with Nigeria's data protection laws and remain a permanent feature of the proposed legal framework to promote transparency and accountability.

Board independence

The participants also urged lawmakers to retain provisions guaranteeing the independence of the proposed five-member registry board.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They recommended that civil society organisations should independently nominate three of the five members while all board members should have equal voting rights to prevent political interference in the administration of the registry.

They further called for equal qualification requirements for members of the proposed appeal board, insisting that civil society nominees should possess at least 10 years of sector experience, similar to the qualification required of the state registrar.

Interim implementation

Recognising that the bill could face delays before receiving gubernatorial assent, the stakeholders proposed that the Akwa Ibom Head of Service issue an administrative circular to begin implementing the harmonised registration framework pending the passage of the legislation.

They described the measure as an interim safeguard to prevent further delays in reforming the state's regulatory environment for civil society organisations.

Call to lawmakers

The stakeholders also appealed to the media to sustain advocacy for the speedy passage of the bill by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

They stressed that although the European Union-funded project supporting the initiative ends on 13 July, efforts to reform the state's civic regulatory framework should continue beyond the project's lifespan.

The communiqué was signed by the Secretariat of the Community of Practice Steering Committee, headed in Akwa Ibom by Tijah Bolton-Akpan.