Liberia: Boakai Expands School Internet Access

MONROVIA, July 17, 2026 - President Joseph Boakai has instructed the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) to expand the national school connectivity program, adding 28 more public schools to the ongoing initiative.

The project has already connected 89 out of 156 targeted public high schools to high-speed internet.

The announcement was made Thursday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing. LTA Chairperson Clarence K. Massaquoi reported that the agency is working to fulfill the government's goal of expanding internet access in schools nationwide.

Massaquoi said that despite having several years left in its term, the Boakai administration remains committed to technology and digital transformation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the LTA, under the President's directive, is working with the Ministry of Education to connect 156 public high schools across Liberia to high-speed internet.

He noted that the initiative was officially launched at B.W. Harris Episcopal High School and that internet connections began rolling out soon after.

He reported that 89 public high schools have now been connected and expressed confidence that the initial target of 156 schools will be reached within the next two weeks.

Massaquoi further disclosed that during a recent assessment visit to Maryland County, 28 public schools were found to be excluded from the initial project.

He said he informed the LTA Board of Commissioners, who then notified President Boakai about the omission.

According to Massaquoi, President Boakai instructed the Board of Commissioners to immediately include the 28 schools, raising the project's total coverage to 184 public schools.

Massaquoi said the expansion will help ensure that students across Liberia have access to educational resources via the internet.

He said the initiative means students in remote areas will have access to reading materials similar to those available to students in major cities abroad.

He described the project as a key part of the government's digital transformation agenda.