Sierra Leone: Liberia Launches Free Roaming Service With Ghana, Sierra Leone and the Gambia

MONROVIA, July 17, 2026; Liberia has launched a free mobile roaming service with Ghana, Sierra Leone and The Gambia, allowing subscribers to make and receive calls on their Liberian phone numbers without paying roaming charges while traveling in the three West African countries.

The service follows the implementation of bilateral Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between Liberia and the three countries under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Free Roaming Initiative.

Liberia signed roaming agreements with Sierra Leone and The Gambia in mid-2025, while a similar agreement with Ghana was concluded in May 2026. The agreements allow mobile subscribers to use their Liberian SIM cards at domestic rates while traveling, including receiving incoming calls free of roaming charges.

Speaking in Monrovia on Thursday, Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) Chairperson Clarence Massaquoi said the launch marked the implementation of a long-standing ECOWAS initiative aimed at lowering the cost of mobile communication across the West African sub-region.

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He said the service would eliminate the high cost of receiving calls while traveling, particularly for Liberians living near border communities, where calls have often been billed at international rates.

Mr Massaquoi said Liberians traveling to Ghana, Sierra Leone and The Gambia can now keep using their Liberian phone numbers without changing SIM cards or paying roaming charges for incoming calls.

"These agreements that we have signed, once they become operational, Liberians can now travel to Ghana and all those countries that we have signed with, receive their calls and pay no roaming charges," he said.

He said the initiative would particularly benefit traders and other frequent travelers by making cross-border communication more affordable.

"You can now travel, and you don't have to change your SIM cards. You can receive calls at a zero rate," he added.