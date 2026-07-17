Liberia: Naymote to Monitor Lawmakers' Constituency Engagements Across Liberia During Legislative Break

17 July 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Blamo N. Toe

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has announced the launch of a nationwide Legislative Constituency Break Monitoring Initiative to evaluate the quality and effectiveness of constituency engagements by members of the House of Representatives during the upcoming legislative break, which begins July 17.

The initiative will cover all 73 electoral districts and forms part of Naymote's ongoing efforts to strengthen democratic governance, legislative accountability, transparency and citizen participation, in line with Article 32(b) of the Liberian Constitution and the Legislative Calendar of the 55th National Legislature.

According to Naymote, the constituency break provides lawmakers with an opportunity to return to their districts to consult citizens, report on their legislative activities, monitor development projects, gather constituents' concerns and strengthen the relationship between elected representatives and the people they serve.

The organization said effective constituency engagement remains a cornerstone of representative democracy and accountable governance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the monitoring exercise, Naymote will assess legislators' constituency visits, town hall meetings, public consultations, media and radio engagements, reporting on legislative activities, oversight of development projects, citizen participation and follow-up on issues affecting local communities.

The initiative will also examine lawmakers' oversight of budget-supported interventions under the County Development Agenda and the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Naymote said the exercise is intended to encourage constructive engagement between citizens and their elected representatives while documenting good practices, identifying challenges and generating evidence-based recommendations to improve legislative outreach and constituency service delivery.

As part of the initiative, the organization informed the leadership of the House of Representatives on July 6 and requested collaboration through the Office of the Chief Clerk to coordinate with lawmakers.

Naymote also encouraged members of the House of Representatives to share their constituency engagement schedules and activities to enhance transparency and support objective monitoring.

"The constituency break is more than a legislative recess; it is an opportunity for elected representatives to demonstrate accountability, listen to citizens, and strengthen public confidence in democratic governance," said Eddie D. Jarwolo, Executive Director of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development.

"Through this initiative, Naymote seeks to promote constructive collaboration, evidence-based assessment, and greater citizen engagement that ultimately strengthens representative democracy in Liberia."

The organization said findings from the nationwide monitoring exercise will be compiled into a comprehensive assessment report highlighting achievements, challenges and recommendations for improving constituency engagement and legislative accountability.

The report will be shared with the House of Representatives, government institutions, development partners, civil society organizations, the media and the public, as was done following the first legislative constituency break.

For more than two decades, Naymote has remained at the forefront of promoting democratic governance in Liberia through accountability tracking, civic empowerment, leadership development and policy advocacy aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and advancing transparency, public participation and responsive governance.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.