Liberia: Integrity Watch Liberia, Senate Committee Sign Landmark Pact to Strengthen Oversight of Concessions

Integrity Watch Liberia (IWL) and the Liberian Senate's Committee on Investment and Concessions have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance legislative oversight of concession agreements through technical, research, and advisory support aimed at increasing transparency, accountability, and responsible investment governance.

The agreement, signed Thursday at the Capitol Building, establishes a structured partnership in which IWL will provide independent technical expertise to assist the Senate Committee in reviewing concession agreements, monitoring compliance, and ensuring investment deals support Liberia's national development interests.

Integrity Watch Liberia is a nonprofit civil society organization dedicated to promoting transparency and accountability, led by Executive Director Harold Aidoo.

Speaking before the signing ceremony, Aidoo said the partnership recognizes the critical role concession agreements in mining, forestry, agriculture and infrastructure play in Liberia's development and the need for stronger legislative oversight.

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"The purpose of this MoU is to establish a structured collaboration framework through which Integrity Watch Liberia will provide technical, research, and advisory support to the Senate Committee on Investment and Concessions to strengthen its oversight responsibilities over concession agreements and investment-related matters," Aidoo said.

He noted that effective oversight requires timely access to technical expertise, research and policy analysis to enable lawmakers to properly scrutinize concession agreements, monitor compliance with contractual obligations and ensure they align with national laws and development priorities.

Under the agreement, the collaboration seeks to strengthen the Committee's capacity to review concession agreements and amendments, develop strategic oversight plans, improve evidence-based legislative oversight and promote transparency and accountability in Liberia's concession sector.

The partnership also aims to improve the Committee's ability to assess the fiscal, environmental and social provisions of concession agreements while encouraging responsible investment aligned with Liberia's development agenda.

As part of its responsibilities, IWL will conduct technical reviews of concession agreements, prepare policy briefs and advisory memoranda, identify gaps in fiscal provisions, environmental safeguards, community benefit obligations, local content requirements and compliance mechanisms, and support stakeholder engagement involving government agencies, concessionaires, affected communities and civil society organizations.

The organization also committed to organizing capacity-building programs for Committee members and staff, supporting oversight visits where resources permit, and ensuring all technical advice remains independent, objective and evidence-based.

For its part, the Senate Committee agreed to lead legislative oversight of concession agreements, identify areas requiring technical support, facilitate access to relevant documents and legislative information, and encourage members and staff to participate in capacity-building activities.

The Committee also pledged to promote transparency in its oversight processes, responsibly utilize technical advice provided by IWL and designate a focal person to coordinate implementation of the partnership.

Both parties agreed to periodically review the implementation of the MoU to assess progress, identify lessons learned and strengthen collaboration.

The agreement will remain in force for three years and may be renewed by mutual consent.

Aidoo praised the Senate for embracing the partnership, describing it as an important step toward strengthening governance and public trust in Liberia's natural resource sector.

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In remarks, Committee Chairman Sen. Numene T. H. Bartekwa of Grand Kru County acknowledged IWL's longstanding support to the Senate, including capacity-building initiatives and logistical assistance for legislative retreats and workshops.

He also recalled a previous agreement with an international mission in Monrovia aimed at strengthening concessionaire compliance with government contracts.

"I am pleased to inform you that the partnership has received full endorsement from the President Pro Tempore and the Senate leadership, and we are very happy for this bold step that will help us a lot because we are aware of many legislative instruments underway and with this agreement, we will be well trained to properly scrutinize them," Bartekwa said.

The senator also appealed for continued technical assistance from international partners to help lawmakers effectively analyze complex legislative instruments in the interest of the Liberian people.