Liberia: Lisa Launches Nationwide Surveillance to Test Quality of Construction Materials

The Liberia Standards Authority (LiSA) has launched a nationwide market surveillance program to assess the quality of building and construction materials, marking a major step toward strengthening consumer protection, public safety and regulatory oversight in the country's construction sector.

The initiative, launched Thursday by LiSA Director General and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Mambu, will focus on ensuring that construction materials sold on the Liberian market meet approved national standards and contribute to safer buildings and infrastructure.

As part of the initiative, Mambu also inaugurated the National Technical Working Committee (NTWC), reaffirming the Authority's commitment to working with key government institutions and stakeholders to improve quality assurance across the construction industry.

According to LiSA, the committee is chaired by Deputy Director General for Technical Services Koakun Emmanuel Myers, with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry serving as co-chair.

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The committee comprises representatives from the Liberia Standards Authority, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Public Works, Liberia Revenue Authority, Ministry of Justice, Consumer Protection Association of Liberia and the Engineering Society of Liberia.

During its inaugural meeting, members adopted the committee's terms of reference, confirmed institutional responsibilities, approved the program's implementation roadmap and agreed on immediate steps toward implementation, including preparations for the first stakeholder consultative forum.

LiSA said the first phase of the surveillance program will assess the quality of cement, steel reinforcement bars (rebars), roofing sheets and construction nails through market inspections, product sampling and laboratory testing against established standards.

"The findings will inform evidence-based recommendations to strengthen regulatory oversight, protect consumers, support fair trade, and contribute to safer buildings, resilient infrastructure, and a stronger National Quality Infrastructure in Liberia," the Authority said in a statement.

LiSA said the initiative is expected to improve enforcement of standards, enhance consumer confidence and support sustainable national development by ensuring that construction materials on the market meet required quality and safety standards.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with government agencies, industry stakeholders and consumer groups to promote quality, protect consumers and strengthen Liberia's National Quality Infrastructure through effective standards implementation, conformity assessment and market surveillance.