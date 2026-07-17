Liberia: Cong Town Commissioner Proposes 'Expression Square' for Peaceful Protests

Congo Town Commissioner Edward Horton Lahai has proposed establishing a permanent "Expression Square" where Liberians can peacefully assemble and present grievances without disrupting government operations or public activities, saying the constitutional right to protest must be protected while preserving public order.

Speaking Thursday on Punch FM, Lahai said the Ministry of Justice was right to authorize the planned July 17 protest, emphasizing that peaceful assembly is a constitutional right that should not be denied.

"Since citizens have the right to express their disenchantment with their government, they have that right. It's protected. And when they are on the move to express themselves, I think we should give them that opportunity to do that. That is the reason why the Ministry of Justice has granted clearance," Lahai said.

Lahai argued that Liberia should establish a purpose-built public space where citizens can freely demonstrate while allowing government officials to receive petitions and engage protesters without disrupting essential public services.

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According to him, the proposed "Expression Square" would strengthen democracy by providing an organized platform for citizens to voice concerns while minimizing the impact of demonstrations on businesses, commuters and government institutions.

"At a certain point in time, we're just supposed to open somewhere called the Expression Square. We build it fine and big. We send representatives from the government. Protesters assemble there, they listen to your petition, they take your petition from you and they can be able to find a means to find a solution for the problem you are expressing," he said.

Lahai added that the venue could also accommodate extended demonstrations, including overnight protests, without affecting the normal functioning of the country.

"We open the Expression Square. Everybody can go to the Expression Square. Any amount of time you want to stay there, you go there. Even the way some people say they want to be sleeping on the protest ground, express yourself at the level at which you want to, and the government should send a representative to listen to you," he said.

While stressing that not every demand raised during public demonstrations may be justified, Lahai said some of the concerns being voiced by protesters deserve serious government attention, particularly issues related to unemployment and justice.

He acknowledged that although the government has launched programs to address unemployment, much more remains to be done.

"They have some legitimate claims. They say they want jobs and justice. Is jobs an issue? Yes. Is the government carrying on activities or programs to reduce unemployment in the country? Yes. Is it at the level that every Liberian can celebrate? No. So they got issues. We'll have to listen to them, but it has to be done in an orderly manner," he stated.

The commissioner maintained that while the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to peaceful assembly, demonstrations should not interfere with the rights of others or paralyze key government institutions.

He warned that protests targeting critical state facilities could disrupt national governance.

"Because we are in a democratic country, we can't be stopping people from expressing themselves. But it can't be embarrassing the movement of other people. If you say you want to protest and you want to block the Executive Mansion, the President will not work, the Legislature will not work, the Judiciary will not work. You shut down the country," Lahai noted.

Lahai also cautioned that large demonstrations can sometimes lead to unintended consequences, including damage to private property and economic hardship for ordinary citizens trying to earn a living.

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He said authorities must continue protecting constitutional freedoms while ensuring peaceful protests do not negatively affect other Liberians.

"You will not manage everybody's character or their action. The last time there was a protest, some people got affected -- private citizens who were trying to earn means for their families. I'm not supporting anybody to say go there, go protest, but the Constitution guarantees that people can express themselves through these kinds of gatherings," Lahai added.

His comments come amid heightened national debate over the planned July 17 demonstrations and the challenge of balancing citizens' constitutional right to peaceful assembly with the need to maintain public order and protect economic activity.