Liberia: LTA Connects 89 Public High Schools to Internet, Targets Full Coverage Within Two Weeks

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) says 89 public high schools across the country have been connected to high-speed internet, with the remaining schools under the government's 156-school connectivity project expected to come online within the next two weeks.

Speaking Thursday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, LTA Chairman Clarence K. Massaquoi said the initiative forms part of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's digital transformation agenda aimed at expanding access to technology and improving education nationwide.

Massaquoi noted that the United Nations' target is for all schools worldwide to have internet access by 2030, adding that Liberia is making steady progress toward achieving that goal.

"When I assumed leadership of the LTA, no public high school had internet connectivity," Massaquoi said. "Today, I am pleased to inform Liberians that, as of the preparation of this presentation, 89 public high schools have already been connected through this partnership, and the project is continuing. We expect to achieve our target within the next two weeks."

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He recalled that the initiative began with the rollout of internet services at Booker Washington Institute (BWI), where the first phase of the project was launched.

Massaquoi also disclosed that a recent assessment in Maryland County identified 28 additional public high schools that were not included in the original project.

He said the matter was brought to President Boakai's attention, and the President subsequently directed the LTA Board of Commissioners to ensure those schools are incorporated into the initiative.

"Our hope is that, by the end of the project, every public high school in Liberia will have access to high-speed internet," he said.

According to Massaquoi, the project reflects the government's commitment to expanding digital access and creating equal educational opportunities for students across the country.

He emphasized that Liberia has made significant progress in digital education since the Boakai administration took office.

Beyond school connectivity, Massaquoi announced that the LTA is developing a national system to register the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of mobile phones and other communication devices entering Liberia.

The initiative, he said, is intended to curb the sale of illegally imported devices, improve consumer protection, strengthen national security and increase government revenue.

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"When people smuggle mobile phones across our porous borders and sell them without proper import procedures, the Liberia Revenue Authority is unable to collect the appropriate taxes and duties, resulting in revenue losses for the government," Massaquoi said.

He explained that every mobile phone has a unique IMEI number, which can be used to disable stolen devices from accessing any mobile network.

"Once a phone is reported stolen, its IMEI number can be blocked, making the device unusable on any network," he said. "We believe this will significantly reduce the incentive for criminals to steal mobile phones because they will no longer be able to resell or use them."

Massaquoi said the proposed IMEI registration system will help improve consumer confidence, enhance national security and strengthen oversight of mobile devices entering the Liberian market.