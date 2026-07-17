Liberia: Why 179 Years of Independence Feels Like Survival On Liberia's Streets

opinion

On paper, Liberia's public coffers are overflowing, boasting an extraordinary USD 251.79 million fiscal surplus in early 2026. Yet on the streets of Red Light, Waterside, and ELWA Junction, a brutal cash squeeze is unfolding. Driven by aggressive central bank "tight-money" policies , high commercial lending rates, and a creeping new consumption tax hike , this cash pinch has left market traders with a stark, collective verdict: there is simply "no money in the system" to survive.

As Liberia prepares to celebrate its 179th Independence Day on July 26, the traditional anticipation of parades and patriotic reflection is colliding with a harsh economic paradox. While national planning agencies point to a buoyant 5.1% gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate to validate national celebrations, street-level retail traders describe an economy weighed down by shrinking household incomes, frozen bank credit, and declining purchasing power.

This human crisis is not just a collection of random complaints--it is the direct, painful friction point where street-level survival meets elite macroeconomic engineering.

Street-Level Voices: The Fight for Daily Bread

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Inside a modest dry goods shop in Monrovia, a middle-aged businesswoman quietly arranges food items that have attracted few customers. For her, the high-level growth numbers broadcasted on state radio do not translate to her family table.

"The cost of living is very hard in Liberia," she says, her voice strained. "Buying is very hard these days. The market is not moving like before. We are begging the government to provide jobs for our husbands and our children who have finished high school. We need to cut down costs because our children are our future. But if the government doesn't work hard, things will continue to be bad."

Her daily battle is echoed at ELWA Junction by Muhammed Konneh, a retail trader trying to navigate a market starved of physical liquidity.

"Business is very, very tough," Konneh explains. "Finding goods is difficult; selling them is also difficult because there is no money in the system. Money loves peace. Money doesn't love noise. Whenever you come as a government, the best thing you can do is fight to pull down the political rhetoric."

Further down in the bustling Red Light Market, Mary Cooper, who sells vegetables, describes a daily operational crisis that has forced her to shrink her inventory.

"Everything is hard, and I want things to get better," Cooper laments. "I can't even afford to stock cabbage anymore because the capital needed to buy it from the wholesalers has risen completely out of my reach. I just want prices to come down."

Deconstructing the "Empty System": Perception vs. Policy

When traders complain that there is "no money in the system," they are describing a literal reality. However, the reasons behind this cash scarcity are often misunderstood. Rather than a sign of a collapsing state, this cash shortage is actually the direct, intended byproduct of a highly restrictive monetary policy designed by the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to combat runaway inflation.

To understand what is happening, one must compare the street-level perceptions of the market floor with the macroeconomic realities of the central bank's ledger:

"There is no money in the system."

To halt runaway inflation (which stood at 10.7% in late 2024 ), the CBL acted as an economic "sponge." It held its benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) high at 16.25% through early 2026 and aggressively mopped up local currency by issuing LRD 13,818.57 million in short-term CBL bills in April 2026 alone. While this successfully plunged year-end inflation down to 4.0% in 2025 and stabilized the exchange rate at LRD 183.55 per USD , it deliberately starved retail currency circulation. This is especially painful in an economy where the US dollar commands a massive 74.7% share of the broad money supply, making local cash hard to find for ordinary citizens.

"The GST tax was hiked from 10.5% to 13.5%."

In reality, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was adjusted from 12% to 13% effective May 1, 2026, under the Liberia Tax Amendment Act of December 2025. However, because the GST is a single-stage consumption tax, its costs cascade and multiply at every step of the supply chain. By the time goods reach retail stalls, the cumulative cost increase feels like a much larger jump, making Muhammed Konneh's perception of a "13.5% tax" economically real, even if mathematically off.

"Economic growth is strong, but nothing trickles down."

Growth is indeed robust, with GDP expanding by 5.1% in 2025 and projected at 5.5% in 2026. However, this is a "two-speed economy." Growth is almost entirely "mining-led" -- the mining subsector expanded by 17% in 2025 as major iron ore and gold projects came online. In contrast, the sectors where ordinary Liberians work are stalled: non-mining manufacturing actually contracted by 2.8% in 2025 , and agricultural growth slowed to a sluggish 2.6%. The wealth is trapped in the mines, leaving the markets dry.

The Retail Tax Illusion: Why Muhammed's Math is Off, but His Economics are Spot On

Muhammed Konneh's belief that the government hiked the GST tax rate to 13.5% is a common misconception. Under the newly enacted Tax Amendment Act of December 2025 (approved in March 2026 and implemented on May 1, 2026), the standard GST rate was only raised from 12% to 13%. Why, then, does the market feel such intense price pressure?

The answer lies in the structural inefficiency of the GST. Unlike a modern Value-Added Tax (VAT), where businesses can reclaim the taxes they pay on their inputs, the GST does not allow input tax credits. This creates a "cascading tax effect" -- essentially a tax-on-tax.

When an importer brings dry goods into Monrovia, they pay the 13% GST. When they sell those goods to a wholesaler, the tax is factored into the price. The wholesaler then transports the goods, adding fuel and logistics costs, and applies another layer of cost when selling to retail traders like Konneh. Because there is no mechanism to deduct the tax paid at earlier stages, the tax expense accumulates and cascades down the supply chain. By the time a box of dry goods reaches a retail stall, the real-world cost increase far exceeds the nominal 1% legislative hike.

This pressure is a preview of a much larger transition: on January 1, 2027, Liberia will officially replace the GST with an 18% VAT. While the VAT will ultimately eliminate the cascading tax effect by allowing input deductions, its implementation will aggressively widen the tax base. If informal and small-scale businesses are not educated and prepared, this transition could trigger a major cost-of-living shock.

National Budget Starving the 'ARREST' Agenda?

The most tragic illustration of the disconnect between national policy and street-level survival is Mary Cooper's empty cabbage stall. Her inability to afford wholesale produce is the direct result of a profound political irony.

President Joseph Boakai's administration launched the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) 2025-2029 with much fanfare, positioning Agriculture as the first letter and cornerstone of the nation's transformation. Yet, the draft FY 2026 National Budget reveals a systematic defunding of this exact priority.

While the total proposed budget crossed a historic USD 1.211 billion, agriculture was the only sector to receive a funding cut. Allocations are set to drop by 18% in FY 2026, falling to just USD 13.66 million. This reduces agriculture's share of the total national budget to a microscopic 1.1%.

Even more devastating for Mary Cooper, the Value Chain Project -- the initiative designed to fund smallholder transport, storage, and seed distribution -- was cut nearly in half, from USD 8 million to USD 4.2 million. Meanwhile, administrative overhead at the Ministry of Agriculture continues to rise, with management expenses absorbing over USD 2.4 million in FY 2026.

This budget shift funds administrative salaries while starving local crop infrastructure. Without value-chain support, local agricultural transport has collapsed, forcing domestic transport costs to skyrocket. This transport bottleneck is a primary reason why transport inflation surged to a massive 10.7% in April 2026 , driving wholesale vegetable prices completely out of Mary's reach.

Opportunities Missed: Stagnant Credit and the Deceptive "Surplus"

The current economic climate highlights several major missed opportunities that have prolonged the suffering of ordinary Liberians:

The Stagnation of Private Sector Credit: Although Liberia's commercial banks are highly liquid and profitable--holding a robust Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 37.91% at end-2025 --they are not lending. Spooked by historically high Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), which stood at 12.58% at end-2025 , banks have frozen credit to local businesses, causing private sector credit growth to crawl at just 3.0%. The Underutilization of the Collateral Registry: The CBL's Collateral Registry was designed to let informal traders like Mary and Muhammed secure micro-loans using movable assets (like market stalls, inventory, or farm equipment). However, the registry remains heavily underutilized and is dominated almost exclusively by agents representing foreign banks, leaving local small businesses locked out of the financial safety net. The "Ghost Surplus" Trap: The state's spectacular USD 251.79 million fiscal surplus in Q1 2026 is a deceptive "ghost surplus". It was driven not by sustainable economic growth, but by a one-off sign-on concession bonus of USD 200 million from ArcelorMittal. This windfall is currently at risk of being swallowed by the government's bloated USD 355 million public wage bill rather than being channeled into capital investments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Upcoming Opportunities: The Path to Street-Level Relief

Despite the immediate gloom, the central bank's reports outline a clear roadmap of upcoming opportunities that could permanently relieve the street-level cash squeeze:

Embracing the Digital Payment Revolution (IIPS): In December 2025, the CBL launched the Inclusive Instant Payment System (IIPS), powered by Mojaloop. This platform enables real-time, instant, interoperable mobile money transfers between Orange Money, Lonestar MTN, and commercial banks. By standardizing mobile money cash-out fees at a flat 2% , the IIPS can bypass the physical "cash pinch" for informal traders, reducing transaction costs and eliminating their reliance on physical banknotes.

Shielding Cross-Border Traders (PAPSS): The newly launched Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) allows Liberian cross-border merchants to clear transactions in regional West African currencies directly through the CBL. This removes their dependency on scarce US Dollars, shielding small traders from exchange rate volatility when importing inventory.

Roads as an Inflation-Crusher: Paved roads are the ultimate medicine for market inflation. Paving key arteries -- like the recently signed USD 30 million Salayea-Konia road project -- will directly slash transport times, drive down transport inflation (10.7% ), and lower the wholesale cost of agricultural goods.

If the government enforces budget credibility, resists the temptation to divert agricultural funds, and channels its current USD 200 million ArcelorMittal concession windfall and the IMF's newly approved USD 266 million Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) into paved roads and rural credit, Liberia's 179th year of independence could mark the moment the nation moves from mere survival to shared, tangible prosperity.